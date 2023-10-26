Orlando Magic Win Season Opener vs. Rockets

Share Facebook

The Orlando Magic won their season opener of the NBA regular season Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets at home in the Amway Center. The final score was 116-86.

Also, the Houston Rockets’ new Head Coach, Ime Udoka, made his debut. Udoka led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals during the 2021-2022 season.

Game Recap

The game began with the Magic being in an 11-point lead with the help of Franz Wagner, who scored three 3-pointers in the first few minutes. However, the Rockets caught up with points from Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, who closed up the game a little bit, with the first quarter ending 29-20 with the Magic in the lead.

The Magic go into the third quarter, almost loosing their 11-point halftime lead. However, a block by Jonathan Issac ends the 12-0 run and ends the third quarter with a score of 87-69, with the Magic remaining out in front.

The Rockets continue to play catch-up. However, they need help making the connections and finish the game up by 30 points. The game ended with 18 rebounds from the Rockets, while the Magic had a 56-31 rebound advantage.

Orlando Magic Star Players

Magic point guard Cole Anthony was the star of the night as he scored 20 points and eight rebounds. Being 8 for 12 from the field and playing 24 minutes in a reverse role, Anthony led the team in points.

Cole Anthony masterclass pic.twitter.com/82KTFFwTj9 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) October 26, 2023

Wagner trails Anthony with 17 points on 5 of 11 shooting, playing for 27 minutes. Then, Paolo Banchero scored 12 points with five rebounds and five assists.

As mentioned before, Issac had a block in the third quarter on Jalen Green. This block drew a technical foul for taunting. However, Issac scored 11 points with four rebounds.

Magic rookies Anthony Black and Jett Howard had their four minutes to shine at the end of the game, where Black scored five points and made a big block on fellow rookie, Amen Thompson. However, Howard went scoreless.

game stats vs. HOU📊 Anthony: 20 PTS, 8 REB, 8-12 FG

F. Wagner: 17 PTS, 3 3PM

Banchero: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST

Isaac: 11 PTS, 4 REB, 1 BLK

G. Harris: 11 PTS, 6 REB, 5-8 FG

Fultz: 10 PTS, 4 REB, 3 STL

Carter Jr.: 8 PTS, 8 REB, 2 STL pic.twitter.com/fxQMGeT08Y — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) October 26, 2023

Next for Orlando Magic

The Magic start the season strong and hope to start a winning streak in the next game. The Magic are set to play Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers to start the first of four away games back to back.