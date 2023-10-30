Around the NFL: Week 8

Share Facebook

Week 8 in the NFL had a lot of surprising and entertaining games.

Tables Turning

The Denver Broncos upset the Kansas City Chiefs in a shocking 24-9 upset.

The Chiefs were only able to score off of field goals, with Patrick Mahomes throwing two interceptions. On top of the interceptions, the Denver Broncos were all over the Chiefs running game, holding them to only 62 rushing yards. Russell Wilson threw for 114 yards and had three touchdowns in the victory over Kansas City. Despite being sacked six times, Wilson was able to lead the Denver Broncos to victory.

Jetting to Victory

The New York Jets got a nail-biting 13-10 overtime win over the New York Giants.

The New York Giants struggled as rookie Tommy DeVito replaced an injured Tyrod Taylor at quarterback.

Zach Wilson was able to throw for 240 yards and a touchdown in the victory over the Giants.

Five Game Hotstreak

The Jacksonville Jaguars were able to get a 20-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After losing Kenny Pickett to injury, Mitch Trubisky took his place, but couldn’t lead the Steelers to beat the now 6-2 Jaguars.

Trevor Lawrence threw for 292 yards and a touchdown. They are currently ranked as the top team in the AFC South after winning their last five games.

Other Results

The New Orleans Saints were able to cruise to a 38-27 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Derek Carr threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns. Taysom Hill was also able to rush for 63 yards and two touchdowns, while Alvin Kamara had 59 rushing yards and a touchdown in the victory as well.

The Dallas Cowboys also pulled off a dominate 43-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Dak Prescott threw four touchdowns in the victory against the Rams. Despite being sacked three times and throwing an interception, he threw for 304 yards.