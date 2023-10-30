World Series Heads to Arizona for Game 3

Share Facebook

The 2023 World Series continues tonight with Game 3. The Diamondbacks will start their three-game home stretch against the Rangers at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Arizona and Texas are tied in the series, 1-1.

Texas Takes Game 1

In Game 1, the Texas Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6-5.

With the Diamondbacks up 5-3 at the bottom of the ninth, it looked as if the game were over. Thanks to a Corey Seiger home run, the game went to extra innings. The Rangers took the game in the 11th inning with a home run by Adolis Garcia. Garcia became the second player in World Series history with three hits including a walk-off home run.

ADOLIS GARCIA WALKS OFF GAME 1 FOR THE RANGERS‼️ pic.twitter.com/5btsj1VT4w — ESPN (@espn) October 28, 2023

Diamondbacks Dominate Game 2

The Diamondbacks responded with a 9-1 win in Game 2.

Texas held Arizona to just four hits, meanwhile D-Back’s Tommy Pham went 4-4 with two doubles. Merrill Kelly was a hero for the Diamondbacks, allowing three hits in his nine innings and striking out nine batters with no walks.

Game 3 in Pheonix

With the Diamondbacks at home for the next three games, they will look to capitalize and extend their series lead. Diamondbacks will start rookie Brandon Pfaadt, who has had a breakout postseason. The D-Backs have won all four games that Pfaadt has started in the postseason, and he has pitched 10 scoreless innings and allowed just four hits at home.

Diamondbacks Manger Torey Lovullo talks about the outlook for Game 3.

For the Rangers, veteran ace Max Scherzer will start. He has started just two games in a month since returning from a strained shoulder injury. The Rangers will need Scherzer to be revived and healthy if they want a win tonight.

Scherzer talks about the team’s thoughts going into the game.

Predictions vary on who will take Game 3 tonight. It will come down to a battle of rookie Pfaadt and veteran Scherzer.

First pitch is at 8 p.m. at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.