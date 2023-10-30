Around the SEC: Week 9

Share Facebook

Twitter

The SEC always has a good slate of College football to offer on Saturdays in the fall. Week 9 was no exception.

Saturday saw each ranked team in action defeat there opponent. There we’re games being played from Lexington, Kentucky to College Station, Texas. Here’s a recap of some of them.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky

The No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers were able to go into Kroger Field in Kentucky and beat the Wildcats 33-27.

The Vols were able to bounce back from their loss to Alabama thanks to a complete team effort. Quarterback Joe Milton Put up 226 yards of passing and 26 yards rushing along with a touchdown pass. Vols running back Jaylen Wright got 120 yards on the ground with a touchdown of his own.

Kentucky’s quarterback Devin Leary was able to throw for 372 yards and three touchdowns. This game featured a second quarter that saw 30 combined points scored, making it 23-17 going into the half.

Next up, the Vols host UConn. Meanwhile the Wildcats will travel to Starkville to face Mississippi State.

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies were able to stop a two game skid with a home victory versus the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Aggies quarterback Max Johnson threw for 249 yards and a touchdown. Their running back core provided two touchdowns, courtesy of Amari Daniels and Rueben Owens.

The Gamecocks actually held a 7-0 lead at a point during this game, but three touchdown were given up by there defense to make it 21-7 A&M going into the half.

The Gamecocks look to bounce back when they hose Jacksonville State. Texas A&M will make the trip to Mississippi to play Ole Miss.

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss

The SEC's greatest annual rivalry comes to a close 😓 pic.twitter.com/w4JmfbWz55 — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 29, 2023

The Ole Miss Rebels were able to defend home field and their ranked status easily, they beat the Vanderbilt Commodores 33-7.

Rebels running back Dayton Wade was able to run for 124 and two touchdowns. Quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for 240 yards and a touchdown, as well as run for one as well. Their defense also contributed two interceptions from Trey Washington.

Looking ahead to next week in the SEC calendar, there will be two top-15 matchups.

The No. 14 Missouri Tigers travel to Georgia to play the No. 1 Bulldogs between the Hedges.

The night cap is the renewal of a classic SEC rivalry. The No. 13 LSU Tigers travel to Tuscaloosa to play the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide.