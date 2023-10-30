SEC
Around the SEC: Week 9

The SEC always has a good slate of College football to offer on Saturdays in the fall. Week 9 was no exception.

Saturday saw each ranked team in action defeat there opponent. There we’re games being played from Lexington, Kentucky to College Station, Texas. Here’s a recap of some of them.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky

The No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers were able to go into Kroger Field in Kentucky and beat the Wildcats 33-27.

The Vols were able to bounce back from their loss to Alabama thanks to a complete team effort. Quarterback Joe Milton Put up 226 yards of passing and 26 yards rushing along with a touchdown pass. Vols running back Jaylen Wright got 120 yards on the ground with a touchdown of his own.

Kentucky’s quarterback Devin Leary was able to throw for 372 yards and three touchdowns. This game featured a second quarter that saw 30 combined points scored, making it 23-17 going into the half.

Next up, the Vols host UConn. Meanwhile the Wildcats will travel to Starkville to face Mississippi State.

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies were able to stop a two game skid with a home victory versus the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Aggies quarterback Max Johnson threw for 249 yards and a touchdown. Their running back core provided two touchdowns, courtesy of Amari Daniels and Rueben Owens.

The Gamecocks actually held a 7-0 lead at a point during this game, but three touchdown were given up by there defense to make it 21-7 A&M going into the half.

The Gamecocks look to bounce back when they hose Jacksonville State. Texas A&M will make the trip to Mississippi to play Ole Miss.

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss

The Ole Miss Rebels were able to defend home field and their ranked status easily, they beat the Vanderbilt Commodores 33-7.

Rebels running back Dayton Wade was able to run for 124 and two touchdowns. Quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for 240 yards and a touchdown, as well as run for one as well. Their defense also contributed two interceptions from Trey Washington.

Looking ahead to next week in the SEC calendar, there will be two top-15 matchups.

The No. 14 Missouri Tigers travel to Georgia to play the No. 1 Bulldogs between the Hedges.

The night cap is the renewal of a classic SEC rivalry. The No. 13 LSU Tigers travel to Tuscaloosa to play the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide.

