Gators Softball Well Represented in 2023 Pan American Games

In Santiago, Chile, the Gators softball program will be well represented at the 2023 Pan American Games, with former players and coaches joining the U.S. and Puerto Rico teams.

Amanda Lorenz, a four-time NFCA All-American, will serve as an assistant coach for USA Softball. She will join Florida head coach Tim Walton who is serving as the team’s manager. Additionally, Aleshia Ocasio, a two-time NFCA All-American and current Gators senior is set to compete for Puerto Rico. Former manager Karla Claudio Rivera will also be apart of the Puerto Rico roster.

Softball is not the only sport with Florida Gators representation, as Kayla DiCello took home gold for the U.S. Gymnastics team.

Tim Walton Steps into Team USA Gear

Team USA kicked off their Pan-Am run on Sunday as head coach Tim Walton takes a quick break from the Gators to coach at the Pan American Games. The U.S will be defending its 2019 title and look to win their 12th gold medal in the Games’ history. The squad is led by Montana Fouts, Rachel Garcia, and former Florida star Amanda Lorenz.