Fantasy Football Booms and Busts Week 8

We’ve officially hit the midway point of the 2023 NFL season. In week eight, there were no bye weeks and everyone that was healthy was available to play. For many leagues, this is the week of the trade deadline. Here are the week 8 Fantasy Football Booms and Busts.

Booms

CeeDee Lamb – Lamb has been a high-performance player all season for the Cowboys but coming off of a bye, week eight was his best yet. He put up 12 receptions for 158 yards and two touchdowns. This gave him 41 points in PPR leagues, which was the most scored by any player.

Next opponent: Philadelphia Eagles (7-1)

A.J. Brown – The Eagles receiver continued his season of dominance. The current No. 2 WR on the season recorded his sixth straight 100-yard performance, totaling eight receptions for 130 yards and two scores. That is 33 fantasy points (PPR).

Next opponent: Dallas Cowboys (5-2)

Jahmyr Gibbs – It’s finally happened: the Jahmyr Gibbs breakout game has hit. In his third start of the season and second in a row, he put together more total yards than the entire Las Vegas Raiders offense. With 26 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown on top of five receptions for 37 yards, he garnered 29.9 points.

Next opponent: BYE

Busts

Davante Adams – Adams left Monday Night Football frustrated, as he only recorded one reception for 11 yards. The worst part? Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo missed him for what would have been a 98-yard touchdown. Unfortunately, that did not happen. Adams was visibly frustrated on the sideline throughout the game, but will have to find a way to deal with the frustration assuming he will remain with the Raiders after Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Next opponent: New York Giants (2-6)

Darren Waller – Last week he recorded his season high in every statistic. This week he only recorded one reception. Waller’s one catch for four yards gave him only 1.4 points, although he was hurt and ruled out of the game. Nonetheless, Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor was hurt during the game, leading to third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito entering the game, where he did not throw a single down field pass.

Next opponent: Las Vegas Raiders (3-5)

Cooper Kupp/Puka Nacua – This one is a double. The Cowboys crushed the Rams in every way possible, including shutting down both star receivers. Kupp earned 6.1 points off of four receptions for 21 yards while Nacua scored 7.3 points off of three receptions for 43 yards. That is seven total receptions for 64 yards, only 13.4 points combined.

Next opponent: Green Bay Packers (2-5)

Rebound Player of the Week

DeAndre Hopkins – “New quarterback, new me.” With rookie Will Levis at the helm, DeAndre Hopkins put on his best performance of 2023, and it wasn’t close. With only four receptions, Hopkins had 128 yards and three touchdowns. This gave him 34.8 points, which is nearly a third of his points all season.

Next opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)