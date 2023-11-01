Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin Speaks on Matchup Against Texas A&M

Share Facebook

No. 10 Ole Miss (7-1) is set to host Texas A&M (5-3) in Oxford for a highly anticipated SEC football clash. Both teams realize the importance of every remaining game as we head into November, signaling the home stretch before bowl season.

🆚 Texas A&M

🗓️ Nov. 4

🕡 11:00 AM

🗓️ Nov. 4
🕡 11:00 AM
📺 ESPN

Ole Miss Success

The Rebels have had a great season thus far. Ole Miss currently sits at 7-1 record after dominating Vanderbilt last week. It’s an impressive record given a tough SEC, including a win against LSU (then ranked No. 12). The Rebels were recently ranked No. 10 in the College Football Playoff Rankings after being No. 11 in Monday’s AP Poll. If they can win out the rest of the season they have a good chance at punching a ticket to the playoff.

A major point of emphasis for the Rebels is their run game. Ole Miss has 1706 rushing yards on the season including 723 yards and nine touchdowns from sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins. Judkins is fourth in rushing yards in the SEC and continues to impress. Here is what Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin had to say on the rush attack.

A Hurdle for the Rebels

Although the Rebels have been successful, Texas A&M poses a threat to their high hopes. Despite the Aggies’ 5-3 record, they are one of the best pass rushing teams in the SEC spearheaded by junior linebacker Edgerrin Cooper. Cooper has seven sacks and 15 tackles for a loss this season. Here is what Kiffin had to say about A&M’s pass rush.

Two of the Aggies’ three losses came to tough opponents, No. 19 Tennessee and a 26-20 loss to the same Alabama team that beat the Rebels earlier in the season. Ole Miss has to maintain focus to prevent any hiccups this week. This is what Kiffin had to say about the strength of this A&M team.

Bednarik Award Player of the Week Another honor for Edgerrin Cooper

Tough Schedule Ahead

Ole Miss is going to have to beat the Aggies this weekend to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Even after this weekend, the Rebels will have a tough time. The major test will be their game against No. 1 Georgia, coming up on Nov. 11. That will be Kiffin and the Rebels’ chance to make their argument for the college football playoff.