Texas Rangers 1 Win Away from Clinching World Series

The Texas Rangers are one win away from clinching the World Series.

But Ranger’s infielder Corey Seager says that the team can’t take anything for granted and have to be ready for the Diamondbacks to continue to give it their all.

Rangers Injuries

There were a lot of questions surrounding Texas heading into Game 4.

Adolis Garcia left Game 3 in the eighth inning because of tightness in his side. After an MRI, it was found that Garcia has a strain in his oblique. The All Star had eight home runs and 22 RBIs this postseason.

Max Scherzer started Game 3, but left the game before the 3rd inning because he was experiencing back spasms. This was not unusual for the veteran pitcher as it has happened before in his career. There was hope he could recover enough to pitch again in the World Series, but it was false hope.

Both Garcia and Scherzer were removed from the World Series roster and replaced with pitcher Brock Burke and Ezequiel Duran.

Red-Hot Rangers

All of the doubts of the Rangers being able to perform well on offense without Garcia were silenced Tuesday night. The Rangers put up 10 runs in the first three innings.

In the 2nd inning, Josh Jung scored off of a wild pitch to get things started. Marcus Semien then tripled to left field to score Travis Jankowski and Leody Taveras. Corey Seager then got in on the action with a 2-run homerun, his 3rd homerun of the World Series and his 18th in his postseason career. The Rangers led 5-0.

Now in the 3rd inning, Travis Jankowski hit a 2 RBI double to centerfield, scoring Nathaniel Lowe and Josh Jung. Texas wasn’t done yet, as Marcus Semien hit a 3-run homerun. The Rangers led 10-0.

Texas is 10-0 this postseason when it has scored first.

Manager Bruce Bochy expressed postgame how pleased he was with the team on how they have continued to handle adversity this season.

Diamondbacks Respond

The Diamondbacks were unable to put anything on the board until the 4th inning, but were held to just one run. The Rangers added another run in the top of the eighth with a solo home run from Jonah Heim. 11-1 Rangers.

Arizona got on the board again in the 8th inning. Tommy Pham had a sac fly to add a run. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. then had a 3-run home run, scoring Christian Walker and Gabriel Moreno. The score now 11-5 Rangers.

Their last chance came in the 9th inning, putting up two more runs, but the Rangers fast start proved impossible for the Diamondbacks to come back.

The final score was 11-7 Rangers.

Diamondback’s manager Torey Lovullo remained positive postgame, saying that the team needs to start by winning on Wednesday and not focusing on anything else. He expressed that the team has not let each other down all season and expects the same of Wednesday’s game.

Game 5 is Wednesday night. The Rangers will look to clinch their first-ever World Series title.