Texas Rangers Win First World Series Title

The Texas Rangers closed out the MLB postseason with their first World Series title in franchise history after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 on Wednesday night. The final score of the final game was 5-0. This makes the Rangers have an 11-0 record on the road in the postseason.

Recap of Game 5

The game would go on to be scoreless in the first six innings. Even though there were no runs, it looked like Arizona was going to make a Game 6 in the first five innings. The Diamondbacks would have stranding runners on base in each of the first five innings. However, in the seventh inning, something clicked for the Rangers. They got their first hit by Corey Seager. After that first hit, the momentum continued for the Rangers and eventually scored the night’s first run in the top of the seventh, also by Seager.

The game continued to be 1-0, going into the top of the ninth. Rangers catcher Jonah Heim goes up to bat with runners on first and second and no outs. What should have been a single hit turned into a two-run hit and Heim got to third. This was because outfielder Alek Thomas made an error that cost the Diamondbacks a chance for a Game 6. Thomas would miss the ball while trying to field it and have it roll past him to the center field wall. Thomas makes this comment when asked about the error he made in the game.

Then, what sealed the deal was when Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien hit a homer that would also allow Heim to score a run—extending the lead for the Rangers 5-0 as they finished off the top of the ninth. Unfortunately, for the Diamondbacks, they could not make it past this deficit, finishing the game with no runs and giving the title of World Series Champions to the Texas Rangers.

World Series Title and MVP

As mentioned, this was the first time in franchise history that the Texas Rangers won the World Series title.

This was the third time the Rangers would be playing in the World Series, with their first appearance in 2010 against the Giants and then in 2011 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Shortstop Seager wins his second MVP award after getting his first for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022. He joins Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and Reggie Jackson in holding multiple MVP titles. Seager made these comments about the team and him winning the award.

The Texas Rangers are headed back home to celebrate the win. Texas native Nathan Eovaldi, pitcher for the Rangers, was proud to win and represent the state of Texas.

Arlington, Texas, will host a parade Friday around noon to celebrate the new World Series champions with fans.