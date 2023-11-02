Titans Travel to Pittsburgh to Face Steelers on Thursday Night Football

Share Facebook

The Tennessee Titans travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers Thursday night in Week 9 of the NFL season.

The Steelers currently sit at 4-3, while the Titans sit at 3-4.

The Titans enter Week 9 coming off a win over the Falcons. The Steelers enter Week 9 coming off a loss against the Jaguars.

Quarterbacks

Notably, Will Levis will be making his second start for the Titans tonight.

Filling in for starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, the rookie quarterback had a standout debut game last week against the Falcons. During that game, Levis historically became the third quarterback in NFL history to throw at least four touchdown passes in his very first career start.

“I was confident the whole game,” Levis said, “really just taking it one play at a time. All the other guys doing their jobs was giving me confidence.”

What a debut 🤩 pic.twitter.com/UUJURQKglz — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 30, 2023

As for the Steelers, quarterback Kenny Pickett is expected to play after suffering a rib injury last week against Jacksonville.

Offensive & Defensive Forces

Neither team has had a standout offense this season. But Tennessee does have a solid run defense.

The Steelers defense, on the other hand, is much more inconsistent against the run.

Pittsburgh is without Minkah Fitzpatrick this week due to injury.

Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin spoke on Fitzpatrick’s impact:

“You’re not going to replicate that guy. He’s really good and he does a lot for us. We’ll do it by committee and hopefully get the committee in the right spots.”