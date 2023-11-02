Week 9 Preview: Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

Share Facebook

Twitter

The University of Kentucky Wildcats are set to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Back at home on Saturday to take on the Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.#HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/MgJqZteF9O — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) October 31, 2023

Wildcat Woes

The Wildcats have been been in poor form losing their last three games after starting the season 5-0. The Wildcats earned the No. 20 ranking after beating the then-No. 22 ranked Florida Gators at home.

Since then, Kentucky was blown out by No. 1 Georgia, lost against an impressive Missouri team and came close against No. 21 Tennessee.

What went wrong for Kentucky was its defense. The Wildcats allowed just 76 points in their first five games of the season. In their last three, they have given up 122.

Stopping the quarterback has been their biggest problem. The Kentucky defense has given up 792 yards and six touchdowns in the air against their last three opponents. They have a lot on their hands this weekend with the versatility of Mike Wright and the threat of Will Rogers.

The .500 Bulldogs

Mississippi State has struggled in SEC play this season earning a 1-4 record. Their only win came against Arkansas.

Putting up points on offense has been the Bulldogs’ main problem in SEC play this season. In five games, they only have 81 total points.

Three of the last four games for Mississippi State are SEC teams. If they continue to struggle scoring points, the Bulldogs could very easily end up with a losing season.

You can watch the game Saturday on the SEC Network.