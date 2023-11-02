Oct 28, 2023; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Jeffery Pittman (25) jumps over Auburn Tigers cornerback Champ Anthony (25) during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Preview: Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

Joseph Torviso November 2, 2023 College Football, Football, SEC 20 Views

The University of Kentucky Wildcats are set to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Wildcat Woes

The Wildcats have been been in poor form losing their last three games after starting the season 5-0. The Wildcats earned the No. 20 ranking after beating the then-No. 22 ranked Florida Gators at home.

Since then, Kentucky was blown out by No. 1 Georgia, lost against an impressive Missouri team and came close against No. 21 Tennessee.

What went wrong for Kentucky was its defense. The Wildcats allowed just 76 points in their first five games of the season. In their last three, they have given up 122.

Stopping the quarterback has been their biggest problem. The Kentucky defense has given up 792  yards and six touchdowns in the air against their last three opponents. They have a lot on their hands this weekend with the versatility of Mike Wright and the threat of Will Rogers.

The .500 Bulldogs

Mississippi State has struggled in SEC play this season earning a 1-4 record. Their only win came against Arkansas.

Putting up points on offense has been the Bulldogs’ main problem in SEC play this season. In five games, they only have 81 total points.

Three of the last four games for Mississippi State are SEC teams. If they continue to struggle scoring points, the Bulldogs could very easily end up with a losing season.

You can watch the game Saturday on the SEC Network.

Tags

About Joseph Torviso

Check Also

UF Football Injury Report: Star LB Shemar James Out For Rest Of Season

This year’s Gators Football tackles leader, linebacker Shemar James, is out for the season after …

© 2023 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties