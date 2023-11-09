Jacksonville Set to Hosts 49ers in Week 10

Share Facebook

The Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) are hosting the San Francisco 49ers (5-3) at 1 p.m. on Sunday, with both teams coming off their bye weeks. In the Jaguars last game, they won on the road 20-10 against Pittsburgh. San Francisco lost at home to the Bengals 31-17, which was its third straight loss.

Jaguars Hot Streak

Starting the season 1-2 was disappointing for the Jaguars, who had high expectations coming into the season. Since then, the Jaguars have won five straight games and their team is clicking.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has played well through his first eight games. He has thrown for 1,935 yards along with a 68.3 completion percentage and nine touchdowns. However, he was thrown four interceptions through his first eight games.

Runningback Travis Etienne Jr. has stolen the show offensively. He has 583 yards rushing on the season, and he has 266 yards receiving. Etienne Jr. has nine touchdowns on the season.

The Jaguars three leading receivers are Christian Kirk, Calvin Ridley and Evan Engram. Kirk has 43 catches for 520 yards and three touchdowns. Ridley has 33 catches for 451 yards and two touchdowns. Engram has tallied 51 catches for 434 yards.

Jacksonville’s Steady Defense

Since losing their second game, the Jaguars defense has not allowed more than 25 points one time. Linebacker Foyesade Oluokun leads the Jaguars in tackles with 92, and linebacker Josh Allen leads the team in nine sacks. The Jaguars have a strong run defense ranking third in the league, which will create a good matchup against Christian McCaffrey.

49ers’ Recent Struggles

After starting the season 5-0, the 49ers have lost three straight games to fall to 5-3. As a result of some key injuries, they lost 19-17 to the Browns, 22-17 to the Vikings and 31-17 to the Bengals. However, the 49ers will be getting a key piece to their team back. Deebo Samuel is returning to San Francisco’s lineup after being injured during the Cleveland game and then out for the next two losses.

Left tackle Trent Williams has yet to practice this week due to an ankle injury.

San Francisco’s Offensive Ability

When healthy, the 49ers are one of the best teams in the NFL, having started 5-0 before the injury bug.

McCaffrey has been the leader of San Francisco’s offense. He has rushed for 652 yards and nine touchdowns, along with 292 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Quarterback Brock Purdy has thrown for 2,033 yards along with a 68.3 completion percentage. He has 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. However, all five interceptions have come in their three losses. Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle lead the 49ers in receiving. Aiyuk has 620 receiving yards with two touchdowns and Kittle has 443 receiving yards with three touchdowns.

Playoff Implications

Even though both teams are in separate conferences, they are both fighting for top playoff spots in their respective conferences.

Jacksonville is 6-2. With a win Sunday, they would keep on pace in the race for the first overall seed in the AFC.

San Francisco is 5-3. They are tied for first place in their division. A win Sunday would allow them to get back on track.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at EverBank Stadium.