San Francisco 49ers Blowout Jacksonville Jaguars, 34-3

In a 34-3 win over the Jaguars, the 49ers recaptured the kind of dominance that placed them atop most NFL power rankings after five weeks.

With the win, the 49ers snapped a three-game losing streak that raised questions about their Super Bowl chances.

First Half Highlights

After joining San Francisco from the Washington Commanders at the trade deadline, Chase Young made his 49ers debut Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Along with fellow Pro Bowler Nick Bosa, he immediately made an impact.

As the 49ers led 10-0 early in the second quarter, the Jaguars faced a second-and-15 situation. Against an empty backfield, the 49ers dropped eight men back in coverage.

In the pocket, Trevor Lawrence stepped up when he couldn’t find an open receiver on his first look. Young and Bosa were both anticipating his move when he arrived. A fumble was forced when Lawrence was wrapped up by both players and Bosa swiped at the ball.

Chase Young & Nick Bosa meet at the QB and combine for a sack and turnover!

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/kECSNGc6Bj pic.twitter.com/tGUgdXM8t9 — NFL (@NFL) November 12, 2023

Second Half Highlights

A 66-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy to George Kittle gave the 49ers a 13-3 halftime lead. A streaking Kittle beat linebacker Devin Lloyd in single coverage down the right sideline with a perfectly placed ball from Purdy in the pocket as it collapsed around him.

Purdy made no major mistakes on Sunday. With three touchdowns and no interceptions, he completed 19-of-26 pass attempts for 296 yards.

Whenever Lawrence was able to get rid of the ball, the 49ers were able to get pressure on him without blitzing, forcing him into quick decisions. In the third quarter, Bosa’s pressure led to an interception by San Francisco’s safety Talanoa Hufanga.

On his shared strip sack with Young, Bosa finished the day with 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hits, a pass defended, and a fumble forced and recovered. Young tallied a half-sack and two quarterback hits in his 49ers debut.

In his element

📱 NFL+ // https://t.co/KTh0i4nCVJ pic.twitter.com/8KaVD5sCw6 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 12, 2023

On offense, San Francisco gained 437 yards to Jacksonville’s 221 and had a 4-0 turnover advantage. As a result of two interceptions and 17 completions, Lawrence had one of the most disappointing games of the season.