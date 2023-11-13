Napier Not Avoiding Challenge, Gators are ‘About the Work’ in Preparing for Mizzou

The Florida Gators have now lost three straight games after a 52-35 defeat at the hands of LSU. This loss puts the Gators at 5-5 on the year, with just two regular season games remaining.

With the team in the midst of a tough stretch, head coach Billy Napier emphasizes the importance of facing the challenge head-on.

“Don’t avoid it. I think you got to lean into it, you got to attack it. You got to embrace heart.”

Napier Talks Defense After LSU

With the Gators giving up 701 total yards against the Tigers (the most in program history), it has sparked questions about what can be done to fix the defensive struggles.

When asked about it, Napier pointed to some key areas that need improvement.

Although there are certainly improvements to be made, Napier stated that the effort level was good. He also gave credit to LSU, and more specifically quarterback Jalen Daniels, who was responsible for over 600 yards.

Previewing Missouri

The Missouri Tigers are one of the biggest surprises in college football this year. A Tigers team that was picked to finish second-to-last in the SEC East preseason has defied expectations. Missouri is 8-2 entering this week. Their only losses are to Georgia and LSU, and they are coming off a dominating 36-7 win against No. 13 Tennessee.

Napier knows it will be a challenge to face Mizzou, especially with the playmakers they have on the offensive side of the ball.

While he reemphasizes that Missouri will be a challenge and it is a tough place to play, Napier is confident in his team and their attitude before the game.

Mizzou QB Brady Cook presents another dual-threat problem for the Gators’ defense. Cook is fresh off his best rushing performance of the year. He had 12 carries for 55 yards against the Vols last weekend. While Cook is not quite the rushing presence that Daniels is, his running game still poses a threat to a vulnerable Florida defense.

Napier commented on the impressiveness of Cook and his efficiency within the offense.

Cook is not the only piece of an impressive Tigers offense. Running back Cody Schrader is also coming off his best performance of the year. Schrader had career-highs in rushing attempts, rushing yards, receptions and receiving yards last week against Tennessee. He accounted for 221 total yards on 40 touches, adding a rushing touchdown to the career day.

Napier spoke on Schrader, giving praise to the Mizzou RB.

With a tough task ahead, the Gators will look to fight through the adversity and gain bowl eligibility against a top-15 Missouri Tigers team. The game kicks off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.