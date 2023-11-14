Around College Football: Week 11

Share Facebook

In college football Week 11, there were multiple top-25 matchups as well as some underdogs who brought a fight to their opponent.

Here is the recap from the major matchups in Week 11:

In the PAC-12

The PAC-12 was host to multiple close games that went down to the wire. Also, it was host to two of the Heisman front-runners who showed why they are the some of the nation’s top talent.

No. 18 Utah Utes vs. No. 5 Washington Huskies

The Huskies of Washington continue to let their quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., lead the way to the PAC-12 championship game. They faced another tough matchup at home against the back-to-back Pac-12 champs, the Utah Utes.

In the first half, both teams scored the majority of their points and there was little to no defense. Michael Penix Jr. accounted for 14 of Washington’s 24 points and was an early factor in this matchup. On the other side of the ball, Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes had two touchdown passes, including one from 53-yards out. Meanwhile, Utah running back Ja’Quinden Jackson also got in the mix to score two touchdowns himself. At the break, Utah lead Washington 28-24.

The second half was all Washington as the Huskies shut down Barnes and the Utes offense. Penix would find receiver Rome Odunze late in the third quarter to bring the score to 33-28 after the Huskies failed on the two-point conversion. This would be the second connection that Penix and Odunze hooked up for in the game. The Utes would throw an interception on the following drive, but would recover a fumble on the same play after the Huskies defender dropped the ball at the one yard line. The Huskies penetrated the Utes line and recorded a safety on the following sequence. The Huskies picked up a big win and beat the Utes 35-28.

USC Trojans vs. No. 6 Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks are still alive in the College Football Playoff, but they were facing a team who had some promise at the beginning of the year and fell off after recent weeks. The USC Trojans were ranked the sixth best team in the nation to start the year. Now, they find themselves unranked.

The Ducks took an early lead in this game and looked to put the Trojans away early. At one point, quarterback Bo Nix and the Ducks were leading 22-7, and Nix had already thrown for three touchdowns in the first half. However, with not much time remaining in the half, Caleb Williams and the Trojans scored a touchdown to bring the game to a one-score possession. After the score, the Trojans had built some momentum leading into half and it was clear that this one was far from over.

In the second half, The Ducks did not slow down a bit. Hitting on successful drives in both the third and the fourth quarter, the Ducks led the Trojans 36-14 with 14:55 left in the game and the Trojans needed a comeback fast. Caleb Williams led the Trojans to two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter, and the Trojan Defense also came up clutch in the fourth. However, there was not enough time left in the match, and Oregon escaped the resilient Trojans 36-27.

In the ACC

The ACC, just like the PAC-12, hosted a magnitude of matchups in their conference, including a historic rivalry.

Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

This has been a historic rivalry for many years, and this year, it did not disappoint. This game was back and forth and something was constantly changing the narrative to this ending.

The Seminoles only led 7-0 at the end of the first and continued to struggle throughout the first half. The Seminoles would find a field goal in the second quarter, but the Hurricanes quickly answered with a touchdown and a field goal on separate drives to tie the game at 10.

In the second half, the game really picked up and we started to see the fireworks of this rivalry. Both kickers scored a field goal to start the third to knot the game again, but at 13. Late in the third, Florida State running back Trey Benson broke a 38-yard run to finally break the touchdown drought. Jordan Travis would find his favorite target in Keon Coleman on another drive, but this time, it was in the fourth. Trailing 27-13, the Hurricanes quickly responded with an 85-yard touchdown pass from Emory Williams to put them down one score.

But after the Miami score, The Seminole defense really shutdown the Miami offense and even had to force the Canes to bring in a back up after Emory Williams suffered an arm injury late fourth quarter. The Seminoles stayed undefeated and beat the Hurricanes in Tallahassee 27-20.

