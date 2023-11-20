Around The SEC: Week 12

Share Facebook

With the 2023 SEC football season winding down, teams are starting to prepare for bowls games, and some teams are getting geared up for the playoffs.

Undefeated in the ‘Sip

The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels were able to soar to an easy 35-3 victory over UL Monroe.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for 310 yards and three touchdowns in the victory over Monroe. Quinshon Judkins had 18 carries and rushed for 65 yards, and Ulysses Bentley IV had 47 yards and a touchdown. The Rebels defense was also able to come up with an interception by Trey Washington.

7-0 at the Vaught ✅ pic.twitter.com/1mgKH1SkMP — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 18, 2023

Bulldogs Bulldozing

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs were able to get a dominate 38-10 victory over the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers and remain undefeated on the season.

Quarterback Carson Beck threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns. Dillon Bell also threw for 18 yards and a touchdown. The Bulldogs had a total of 156 rushing yards in the victory, with Kendall Milton running in for a touchdown.

Narrow Escape

The No. 9 Missouri Tigers got a nail-biting 33-31 victory over the Florida Gators.

Brady Cook threw for 331 yards and a touchdown in the victory over the Gators. The Tigers offense had 177 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Graham Mertz threw for 183 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception before breaking his collarbone. The Gators offense also had 261 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Razor-sharp Victory

The Arkansas Razorbacks coasted to an easy 44-20 win over the FIU Panthers.

KJ Jefferson threw for 187 yards and three touchdowns, while the Razorback offense was able to rush for 323 yards and a touchdown in the victory as well.

Thrown more touchdown passes than anyone else in program history! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/65104BhTg1 — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 19, 2023

Turning it Around

The South Carolina Gamecocks were also able to get a tight 17-14 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats.

Spencer Rattler threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns. Despite Rattler’s performance, the Gamecock offense only had 50 rushing yards. Meanwhile, the Wildcats had a total of 122 yards rushing with one rushing touchdown. Quarterback Devin Leary threw for 171 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.