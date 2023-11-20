Players to Watch in Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl Rematch

Share Facebook

Chiefs. Eagles. Primetime. What more could you want, football fans? A Super Bowl rematch between the best team in each conference kicks off tonight on Monday Night Football. Here are the key players you need to be watching in tonight’s matchup.

Super Bowl LVII was a movie. 🎬 Let's run it back tonight. 📺: #PHIvsKC — 8:15pm ET on ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/MZosn8Amhm — NFL (@NFL) November 20, 2023

Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has been a little looser with the football than usual, already posting eight interceptions and leading his offense to fewer than 300 yards in consecutive weeks for the first time in his career. That said, he’s got his highest completion percentage of his career and has his team standing alone atop the AFC. And, oh yeah, he’s in the MVP race again. A win tonight and he will have the Chiefs on top of the NFL and his name on top of the MVP conversation.

A.J. Brown

There’s an argument that Brown is the best player in the NFL, and it isn’t a crazy one. He and Tyreek Hill have been game-changers at the wide receiver position this season, and he’ll need another big night if the Eagles want to win.

Haason Reddick

Already at 7.5 sacks, Haason Reddick is on pace for another huge year. Year after year, the guy harasses quarterbacks. This year, he’s found a Robin to his Batman on the other side of the line in Josh Sweat, who has 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Eagles fans will hope these guys will have Mahomes flustered early and often.

Drue Tranquill

Kansas City has found a diamond in the rough in Tranquill. He leads the team in tackles and has been great, once again, in coverage. After suffering devastating injuries and not being kept by the Chargers, he’s made an impact in year one with the Chiefs. He’ll be busy once again tonight, as he takes on the NFCs second best offense.

Travis Kelce

The most famous man in sports right now (thanks Taylor Swift) has been the rock of the Chiefs receiving corps once again. Kelce leads the team in receiving yards and touchdowns. On a team that lacks the star power at receiver it once had, Kelce is the go-to man in the red zone and everywhere else for Mahomes.

Reed Blankenship

Blankenship isn’t a star, but he’s everywhere on the field for Philadelphia. The safety leads the team in tackles, which typically isn’t a good thing for a defense, but the Eagles rank top half in the league in both yards and points per game. Not only is he a good tackler, Blankenship leads the team with 10 passes defended and two interceptions. Look for No. 32 to be all over the field.

Harrison Butker

A kicker! And not just any kicker, Butker is the best in the league. He simply does not miss. He’s 18-for-18 on field goals and 22-for-22 on extra points this year. If the Chiefs need a field goal late in this one, the Eagles better block it.

Game Information