Around the NFL: Week 12

With only six weeks left in the NFL regular season, teams are getting ready to push for the playoffs, while some teams have already shown they are playoff teams, and maybe even Super Bowl contenders.

Great Win in Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers pulled off an impressive upset against the now 8-3 Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

Jordan Love threw for an impressive 268 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Christian Watson had a total of five receptions, 94 yards, and a touchdown. His longest reception was for 53 yards. Despite the devastating loss, Jared Goff threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns. The Packers defense was able to sack Goff three times.

Dallas Demolition

The Dallas Cowboys were also able to pull off a dominate 45-10 victory over the Washington Commanders.

Dak Prescott threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns. The Cowboys were also able to pick up 100 rushing yards, 79 of which came from Tony Pollard, and a touchdown, also thanks to Pollard.

Dominating in Duval

The Jacksonville Jaguars were able to get a nail-biting 24-21 victory over the Texans.

The Texans had a chance to tie the game in the final minutes of the game, but Matt Ammendola was unable to make the 58-yard field goal. Despite throwing an interception, Trevor Lawrence threw for 364 yards, a touchdown, and even ran in for a touchdown himself. The game did not come easy, as C.J. Stroud threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns. However, the Jacksonville defense was able to sack Stroud four times and prevented Amendola from making any field goals during the game.

Eagles Take Flight

The Philadelphia Eagles were able to get a thrilling 37-34 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills.

Jalen Hurts threw for 200 yards, three touchdowns, one interception, and was sacked twice but was still able to pull away with the victory. The Eagles have an impressive 10-1 record on the season. Josh Allen threw for 332 yards, two touchdowns, one interception and was sacked once. The Bills offense rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns as well.

Although the regular season is getting close to the end, teams are just getting started, and it’s anyone’s year.