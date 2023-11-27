Tampa Bay Falls 27-20 on the Road to Colts

Share Facebook

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could not handle RB Jonathan Taylor and the Colts as they fell on the road.

The Colts held a lead throughout the majority of the game yesterday and were able to put it away in the end. Now, the Colts hold the No. 7 spot in the playoff picture.

The Buccaneers are now 4-7 on the year as the final score was 27-20.

Tampa Bay’s Sails Fall

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have found themselves sinking after starting the year 3-1. This was their fourth straight loss on the road.

The usually stingy defense displayed some uncharacteristic traits as they had multiple breakdowns throughout the game. Additionally, the offense turned the ball over twice in crucial moments.

“It’s just not finishing at the end,” middle linebacker Devin White said, “It’s not like we’re going out there doing our thing and getting demolished by any teams. I think that’s the hardest thing is that we’re in every game and we’re making plays, but we’ve got to kind of limit some other things so we can get over the top and win those games.”

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was not fully healthy throughout the majority of the game as he injured his right ankle. This occurred during the opening drive where the Bucs had to settle for a field goal on first and goal from the 1-yard line.

Colts are Surging

After losing their top-ten pick QB Anthony Richardson for the year there were many question marks about this team. Yet, the Colts continue to be resilient and find themselves in the playoff hunt.

Indianapolis exposed the running defense of Tampa as they put three touchdowns on the ground. Two of those came from Jonathan Taylor who had some offseason contract disputes coming into the year. However, it looks like he is all the way back as this was his first multi-touchdown run game of the season.

JT times ✌️ 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/Fkgmh1EIqX — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 26, 2023

The Colts will now hold their own destiny in their hands as they have entered into the No. 7 seed of the playoffs. Keep winning and they will find themselves dancing even without their star rookie QB.

What’s to Come

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be back home on Sunday as they host the Carolina Panthers. They are in desperate need of a victory and this could be a perfect opportunity to do so. This game will be at 4:05 p.m.

The Colts will have another big game this upcoming week as they go on the road against the Tennessee Titans. That game will be at 1 p.m. this Sunday.