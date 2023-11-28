LeBron James Sets New Record But Suffers Worst Loss in NBA Career

Share Facebook

In a 138-94 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James suffered the biggest loss in his NBA career Monday night.

Despite the loss, James managed to break yet another record in his historic career. He passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record for regular season and playoff minutes played.

Another Game, Another Record

The NBA court has been home to James more than any other player. After 66,319 minutes of regular-season and postseason play, James passed Abdul-Jabbar’s 66,297 minutes.

Where the Lakers Went Wrong

A 44-point defeat was far more devastating for James, the largest in his 21-year career.

After the first quarter, the Lakers were down 32-19, digging a hole they would try to climb out of for the remainder of the game. James said one of the main reasons for the result was the lack of defense behind the arc.

The Lakers were dealing with the injury bug in Monday night’s matchup. Jarred Vanderbilt (heel), Gabe Vincent (knee), Cam Reddish (groin) and Rui Hachimura (nasal fracture) were all unavailable against Philadelphia.

The Lakers, who are coming off of a Western Conference Finals appearance, were reminded that they haven’t acted like a contender this season.

The 76ers were led by reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid’s triple-double, recording 30 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and one block.

James, who is 38 years old, finished with 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting with five assists, a steal and a block.

James made one of just seven baskets from behind the 3-point line against the 76ers. Philadelphia recorded 22 3-pointers on the night.

Up Next

Los Angeles is now 10-8 on the season and occupy the eighth spot in a competitive Western Conference. However, the Lakers next play Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons, who have lost 14 straight games. Philadelphia (12-5) will visit the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday, as well.