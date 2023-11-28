Santa Fe, P.K. Yonge Girls’ Soccer Game Rescheduled, Again

Share Facebook

The Santa Fe Raiders girls soccer team was supposed to face off against the P.K. Yonge Blue Wave on Monday, but lack of officials forced the game to be rescheduled.

Game Difficulties

This is the second time the Raiders (1-2) and the Blue Wave (3-1-1) have attempted to play each other. The first was postponed Nov. 16 because of weather. The teams warmed up and waited about 45 minutes for the referees before deciding to call off the game.

Raiders’ coach Matt Kramer was disappointed by the second postponement and the nearly 30-minute drive to P.K. Yonge.

Positives from the Reschedule

It would have been a chilly night for the teams with the temperature in the 50s. The cancellation also allows for more time to prepare for other games coming up this week. The Raiders face off against a good team at the Forest Wildcats (1-1) on Wednesday.

“We have a really hard game against Forest coming up,” Kramer said. “We really have to work hard on having good possession and trying to play up to their level because they are a very good team.”

Season Hopes

It is early in the season for both teams. The Raiders have played three games, while the Blue Wave have played four. Kramer is hopeful of the season despite the 1-2 record.

“I’ve been very happy with the season so far,” Kramer said. “We’ve grown quite a bit even though it’s early in the season, but I’m excited to see the girls grow even more and looking to make a challenge at least in the districts if not more.”

Up Next

The Raiders face a difficult challenge at Forest on Wednesday at 6 p.m. P.K. Yonge faces district opponent Williston at home on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The rescheduled game between Santa Fe and P.K. Yonge is still TBD.