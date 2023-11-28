Texas A&M hire Mike Elko as New Head Coach

Share Facebook

Mike Elko is Texas A&M’s response to the 7-5 season and the firing of Jimbo Fisher. The former defensive coordinator went to Duke in 2021 and has returned to lead the Aggies in a new direction.

Replacing Fisher

Texas A&M will end up paying Fisher $76 million to take a hike.

The team lost all of their games against ranked opponents and went 4-4 in the conference.

Max Johnson had potential but announced on social media he will be entering the transfer portal.

Connor Weigman, the sophomore QB, played in four games with a 68.9% completion rate with two interceptions. He was only sacked three times. It’s an improvement from his 55.3% completion rate last year. However, Weigman has been out for two months with a broken foot and will need to find a way back to his former self.

Warm welcome back 👍 pic.twitter.com/wE5SXDhnI5 — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 27, 2023

Elko’s Experience

As the coach of Duke, Elko took a team that won three times in 2021 and turned them into a eight win team that qualified for a bowl game. In 2022, Duke finished 7-5, qualifying for their second bowl game in consecutive years.

At Texas A&M, Elko was a part of a team that made a bowl game every year. In 2020, the team was 9-1. When he left, the team lost four games and didn’t make a bowl game. In 2022, they won five times, and in 2023, they went 7-5.

While Elko wasn’t the only option, the current players on the team have expressed their support of the new head coach.

Current @AggieFootball players react to the news that Mike Elko is the new head coach in Aggieland 👍#GigEm pic.twitter.com/3nCexMoskr — TexAgs (@TexAgs) November 27, 2023

Elko spoke to the A&M media on Monday in College Station, Texas.