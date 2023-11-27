Panthers Fire Frank Reich Before His First Season Concludes

Share Facebook

With only six weeks remaining in the NFL season, the Carolina Panthers have decided to fire head coach Frank Reich. This is Reich’s first season with the team, and the Panthers currently sit at 1-10, which is the worst record in the NFL.

The news of the firing broke the day after the Panthers lost a close game to the Tennessee Titans. This 17-10 loss marked their 10th loss of the year and the conclusion of Reich in Carolina.

One and done 🚨 🚨 🚨 The #Panthers have fired coach Frank Reich, sources say, moving on before his first season is over. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor is the interim coach and addressing the team now. Jim Caldwell moves to special advisor working with the offense. pic.twitter.com/Cn0WUJPhYA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2023

Reich, who was fired by the Colts in week nine of last season, now becomes the third coach in NFL history to be fired in back-to-back seasons. The Panthers will look to special teams coach Chris Tabor as their interim head coach.

The lone win for the Panthers came in Week 8 when they defeated the Houston Texans 15-13. Kicker Eddy Pineiro nailed the game-winning field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter to break the losing streak. First overall pick Bryce Young also secured his first victory as he beat the second overall pick in C.J. Stroud.

Panthers owner David Tepper announced he fired head coach Frank Reich. pic.twitter.com/LzLim1MNpL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2023

Reich’s Time in Carolina

Reich would be drafted in the third round of the 1985 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. However, he would be the first starting quarterback in Carolina Panthers history in 1995. Reich played three games for the Panthers in ’95, but his time as a quarterback for the Panthers was much like his coaching stint in Carolina, short and sweet.

Reich’s went 37-for-84 for 441 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Reich’s first big move in Carolina was the drafting of Bryce Young, but it also may have been the reason he was fired due to a delay in Young’s development.

Frank Reich was the first Panthers quarterback. And the first to wear their debut uniforms (largely similar to what they wear today). Would be a fun bit of uniform trivia if they go through a uniform redesign his first year as coach. pic.twitter.com/P7PptONX8U — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) January 27, 2023

Looking Ahead

The Panthers are in arguably the worst division in the NFL. The combined record for all of the NFC South teams is 15-29, and the first place team is the Atlanta Falcons, who hold a 5-6 record. The Panthers will play a divisional opponent in four of their last six games.

Dec. 3 – Panthers at Buccaneers

Dec. 10 – Panthers at Saints

Dec. 17 – Falcons at Panthers

Dec. 24 – Packers at Panthers

Dec. 31 – Panthers at Jaguars

Jan. 7 – Buccaneers at Panthers

The NFC South is completely up for grabs 🤷 pic.twitter.com/PjBFzSR2OI — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 27, 2023

Since the Panthers traded their first round pick to the Chicago last year, they will have no first round pick this year. They traded their first round pick last year and this year in order to acquire Bryce Young. The Panthers will need to do some serious work in free agency and also hire a big-time coach to get them on back in the playoff race.