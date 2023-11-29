Hawthorne Takes On Blountstown in State Semifinal

Share Facebook

Hot off of a regional final win against rival opponent Williston, the Hawthorne Hornets are set to play in the FHSAA 1 Rural State Semifinal. Their next test: The Blountstown Tigers.

Standing On Business

It was a battle of No. 1 vs No. 2 to win the Class 1R Region 4 Final. The Hornets, faced with a must-win rivalry game against the heavy hitting Red Devils, did not disappoint. Hawthorne was able to preserve their undefeated record, dominating Williston 34-16. The Hornets put on a masterclass on the ground, utilizing star player Keenon Johnson. He rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown. This level of efficiency is part of the reason Johnson hasn’t recorded below 100 rushing yards for six straight games. However, head coach Cornelius Ingram says that this matchup was won on defense.

And Then There Were Four

The road to a championship is uphill from here. Though, Hawthorne will have homefield advantage against the Tigers. Despite not being high scorers, it’s on defense where the Tigers make their money. Blountstown is currently only allowing 15 points per game this season, but they’ll have a test playing in hostile territory. Ingram recognized that in order to stay competitive, points on the board are a must.

A Stacked Squad

Luckily, the numbers are on Hawthorne’s side. A talented group of players will prove vital to the Hornets’ success, as they continue their campaign for potential back-to-back FHSAA state championships. Ingram has had the privilege of coaching a number of talented rosters, but this year has been special. On a team that is putting up 224.6 yards per game and has 66 touchdowns on the year, the Hornets are in solid shape to take any challenge they face head on.

Hawthorne will look to use its home field advantage to book their ticket to the state championship on Thursday with a win against the Blountstown Tigers. Kickoff is at 7:30 pm.