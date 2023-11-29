Forward Tyrese Samuel Talks Gators Hoops

Share Facebook

Seton Hall transfer forward Tyrese Samuel has been nothing short of impressive for the Florida Gators thus far. He earned the weekly honors of SEC Player of the Week after his performance in the NIT Season Tip-Off in New York. Samuel came to Florida after four years at Seton Hall, hoping for a bigger stage to display his talents.

Samuel is averaging 14.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. He also leads the team in FG% among players who have played all six games with .667.

SEC Honors

Tyrese Samuel earned the SEC Player of the Week honors after impressive performances against Pittsburgh and Baylor. In the win against Pitt, Samuel put up 20 points and 10 rebounds. He also recorded three assists, steals and blocked shots. Samuel posted this 20/10/3/3/3 stat line, which was the first in seven years the SEC.

In the loss to No.13 Baylor, Samuel recorded 18 points, six rebounds and two steals.

When asked about his honors, Samuel said it felt good to be recognized, but still seemed hungry to play even better going forward.

Over the two-game span, Samuel went 16-17 (.941) from the field. Samuel didn’t even know he only missed one shot in the two-game stretch. He credited his patience and confidence to this accuracy.

Micah Handlogten’s Absence

The 2023 Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year, center Micah Handlogten, suffered an ankle injury early in Florida’s victory over 86-71 Pitt last week. The Marshall transfer provides an average of almost seven rebounds per game and is an irreplaceable body at 7-foot-1.

Offensive Opportunities

The Gators have totaled 101 offensive rebounds so far this season. Samuel leads the team with 20. Their ability to give themselves second-chance points and set up scoring opportunities is key to their early success.

Samuel described the offense as a “the focal point.” Fast play and feel for the ball aid in a dominant offense of big players as of late.

Up Next

Coach Golden and his staff will hope Samuel keeps up his outstanding play in the non-conference matchup in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, this evening. The Gators are set to play the Demon Deacons Wednesday night at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

in ACC territory 👀 @ Wake Forest

@ 7:15 PM #GoGators pic.twitter.com/Sfq979S26d — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) November 29, 2023

Tip-off is set for 7:15 p.m. EST.