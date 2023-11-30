2023 Conference USA Football Championship Preview

Share Facebook

Twitter

This weekend marks the start of college football championship week when 11 FBS conferences will determine their champions. A matchup between the No. 22 Liberty Flames (12-0) and the New Mexico State Aggies (10-3) kicks off Conference USA on Friday in Lynchburg, Virginia.

🤠🆚🔥 The 2023 CUSA Football Championship is set and tickets are on sale NOW!#NoLimitsOnUs | https://t.co/FGTllHdIpD pic.twitter.com/buRQWrfzln — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) November 12, 2023

The Aggies will travel more than 1,800 miles to face the Flames in the post-realignment conference championship game. As a member of Conference USA for the first time, and in just its sixth season of FBS football, Liberty has achieved its first undefeated regular season in 50 years, including a 33-17 win at home over New Mexico State on Sept. 9.

Liberty Flames So Far

Among the five FBS teams to go undefeated in 2023, Liberty was one of just five. Flames quarterback, Kaidon Salter leads the team with 40.1 points per game.

In 2023, Salter has thrown for 2,431 yards and scored 40 touchdowns combined (29 passing, 11 rushing), ranking No. 4 in the FBS in passer rating (179.2). Despite Salter tossing for 2,431 yards and scoring 40 touchdowns combined, the Flames are consistently in the lead.

regular season wrapped 🎁 pic.twitter.com/mx0430J23T — Liberty Football (@LibertyFootball) November 30, 2023

During the regular season, only two of the team’s wins were by one score: 21-16 against Sam Houston State in Week 6 and 42-35 against Middle Tennessee in Week 8.

This season, Liberty has dominated all of its opponents. As long as the Aggies keep it close for a while, the Flames could pull away in the second half to win Conference USA.

New Mexico State So Far

Conversely, New Mexico State’s seven-game winning streak to close the regular season helped them reach the title game. In the weeks since Hawaii defeated the Aggies 20-17, they’ve been perfect, including a 31-10 victory over Auburn in Week 12.

The team’s dual-threat quarterback, Diego Pavia, threw for 2,727 yards and 23 touchdowns, while also rushing for 806 yards and five touchdowns. In contrast to Liberty, the Aggies’ defense is their greatest strength.

Second to none.🔒 By holding teams to less than 20 points per game, the Aggies finish the season as the No. 1️⃣ scoring defense in @ConferenceUSA.#AggieUp x #HHLP pic.twitter.com/W3lnj26642 — New Mexico State Football (@NMStateFootball) November 26, 2023

Only twice have they allowed more than 17 points during the winning streak, and they rank 21st in points allowed per game (19.7).

Kick-off for Conference USA Championship Game

Liberty and New Mexico will kick off on Friday for the Conference USA championship game. NMSU will look to win its fourth-ever conference championship.