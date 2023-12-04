Dolphins Dominate Commanders, 45-15

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Miami Dolphins traveled north and stomped on the Washington Commanders 45-15. With the win, the Dolphins now have a 9-3 record for the first time since 2001. They hold a three game lead in the AFC East over the 6-6 Buffalo Bills. In addition, Miami now currently holds the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC playoff picture.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went 18-for-24 for 280 yards and two touchdowns. De’Von Achane returned to the lineup after dealing with a knee injury. Achane missed five of the last six games, but led the team in rushing yards with 73 yards and two touchdowns.

The Dolphins’ defense also scored too. It was provided by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, with a 33-yard pick-six in the first quarter. The defense also sacked Commanders’ quarterback Sam Howell three times without Jaelan Phillips. Who tore his Achilles in last week’s game against the Jets.

Tyreek HIM

Tyreek Hill had five catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns. He leads the NFL in receiving yards with 1,481 yards and is almost 300 yards ahead of the receiver in second place, Keenan Allen. Hill needs 483 yards to break the current NFL record for receiving yards in a season set by Calvin Johnson in 2012 with 1,984 yards.

Tua was asked if he’s surprised with how opponents cover Hill.

https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins/status/1731449380459135463

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he’s impressed with Hill, who had two touchdown receptions for 78 and 60 yards.

Hill also leads the league in receiving touchdowns with 12 and receptions of 40+ yards with 12. He’s looking to become the first receiver in NFL history with 2,000 yards in a season.

Welcome Back Mike

McDaniel won his first game at FedEx Field as a head coach. McDaniel spent three seasons as a Washington assistant from 2011-13 under Mike Shanahan. Though, Much of the game felt like another home game for the Dolphins. Lots of Dolfans made the trip to the nation’s capital to cheer on the Dolphins. Heading into the half, boos from the Commanders fans were drowned out by Cheers for Miami.

https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins/status/1731422012977840405

The Miami Dolphins get to look forward to hosting the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football next week.