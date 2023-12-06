Doug Pederson Talks Trevor Lawrence Injury

Share Facebook

The Jaguars came into Monday night hoping to build on their lead in the division and continue their strong season. Instead, the worst happened in the form of an injury to their star quarterback.

Late into the 4th quarter, in a close game against the Joe Burrow-less Bengals, Trevor Lawrence went down with an ankle injury. After an awkward and ugly landing, everyone in the stadium began to think the worst, stunned as they watched Lawrence be helped off the field, a cart no where to be found.

Pray for Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/H3HydeJHmF — Wilsonxdi (@wilsonxdi) December 5, 2023

Pederson’s Immediate Thoughts

Immediately after the 34-31 OT loss, Pederson talked to the media about what he knew about Lawrence.

The next-man-up approach has been a common theme in the NFL this year as star players have gone down across the league. The list, led by stars such as Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers, Anthony Richardson and position players like Nick Chubb and Mark Andrews continues to grow day after day.

INJURIES SUCKS. They’ve derailed many team’s seasons this year. pic.twitter.com/DUfGqgtgYq — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 5, 2023

Pederson said he was happy with who stepped up.

Optimistic Update

After testing, Pederson and the team got somewhat good news.

Though a high ankle sprain usually has a recovery time of four-to-six weeks, Lawrence has yet to even be confirmed out for next week.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is going to rehab around the clock this week to give himself a chance to play through his high ankle sprain, per sources. Too early to know how the ankle will respond and whether he’ll be available Sunday, but they aren’t ruling it out yet. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) December 5, 2023

A Scary Moment

During the scary initial moments, many feared Lawrence had suffered something much worse. In the NFL, there is a constant risk of career-changing injury. Any hit, drop back or snap can change a player’s life. In the moment Lawrence was down, Bengals defender Trey Hendrickson’s reaction showed just how serious injury can be.

Trey Hendrickson is a good dude. He tried to help Trevor Lawrence up and then when he realized he was hurt he got on a knee and prayed for him. Pretty cool moment pic.twitter.com/LvJAq3q9B5 — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) December 5, 2023

Aftermath

Monday night, with all eyes on the game, the football world stopped for a second. No matter the fanbase, the cheering interest, or the opinion, the NFL community came together to support Lawrence.

HEARTWARMING: #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa says her DM’s have been overwhelmed with #NFL fans sending their thoughts and prayers after Trevor’s injury last night. “Really overwhelmed by people’s kindness and love. Just wanted to share something positive” ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/IMAI7PNUH1 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 5, 2023

What’s to Come

There is no good time for any player to get hurt, especially the leader of your offense. But the Lawrence injury seemingly came at the worst time possible.

Coming into the closing stretch of the season, the Jaguars sit atop of the AFC South with an 8-4 record, but their path to the playoff will still be rough.

The Jaguars are in a unique situation where they are both chasing the 1-seed in the AFC while also battling for a spot all together. Two division rivals, the Colts and Texans, sit just behind the Jags at 7-5.

Without Lawrence, the Jags will need to avoid a losing streak that could leave them on the outside looking in, having a great year turn into a disaster.

Jaguars remaining schedule 8-4 (-225 to win division)

@ Browns

vs. Ravens

@ Buccaneers

vs. Panthers

@ Titans Texans remaining schedule 7-5 (+350 to win division)

@ Jets

@ Titans

vs. Browns

vs. Titans

@ Colts Colts remaining schedule 7-5 (+500 to win division)

@ Bengals

vs.… https://t.co/6kxbbboKlL pic.twitter.com/U2EFPwrz4h — Covers (@Covers) December 5, 2023

When we will see Trevor Lawrence back on the field is still up in the air, but it’s easy to believe the Jaguars are hoping for sooner rather than later as they race for a playoff birth.