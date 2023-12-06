Bucs Travel to Atlanta for NFC South Battle

Share Facebook

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday for a Week 14 NFC South matchup.

Last Game

The Bucs are coming off of a 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers last Sunday.

Waking up on #VictoryMonday with the W 😁 pic.twitter.com/no4PzLmHUJ — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 4, 2023

Despite a substandard offensive performance, the Bucs’ defense made key plays, including an interception by safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

In addition, the Tampa Bay defensive line sacked Panthers quarterback Bryce Young four times.

Wide receiver Mike Evans went nuclear against the Carolina secondary.

The tenth-year wideout totaled six catches for 162 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown went for 75 yards, which is a career-long for Evans.

With that performance, Evans has eclipsed 1,000 receiving for the season for the 10th-straight year. This ranks second in NFL history behind only Jerry Rice with 11.

10 years in the league

10 1,000-yard receiving seasons@MikeEvans13_ is ridiculous 📈 pic.twitter.com/CdHXvZlzto — NFL (@NFL) December 4, 2023

The Atlanta Falcons are on a two-game win streak after beating the New York Jets 13-8 on Sunday.

The story of Atlanta’s victory was their defense. The Falcons forced three turnovers and sacked quarterback Tim Boyle four times.

What’s at Stake

First place in the NFC South hangs in the balance this Sunday.

The Atlanta Falcons are currently in first place with a 6-6 record. Tampa Bay sits at second with a 5-7 record.

With a win on Sunday, the Falcons will complete the sweep over the Bucs. A win will give Atlanta the tiebreaker over Tampa Bay and put them in better position to host a playoff game for the first time since 2016.

Even with all of the noise following Brady’s retirement, Tampa Bay still remains a threat to claim the NFC South title with Baker Mayfield at the helm.

Tampa Bay can claim first place in the division this Sunday with a win. With a rather favorable schedule late, the Bucs will be in position to claim their third-straight division title.

The NFC South showdown will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.