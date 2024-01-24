2024 Baseball Hall of Fame Class Announced

Share Facebook

Twitter

The 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame class was announced Tuesday night. The Baseball Writers’ Association of America elected Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer. In addition, the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee elected Jim Leyland.

Voting Results

Adrián Beltré led all eligible players in voting. Out of 385 ballots, Beltré received 366 votes, equaling 95.1% of all voters. Todd Helton received 79.7%, with a total of 307 votes. Joe Mauer totaled 293 votes, narrowly breaking the 75% threshold needed to be elected with 76.1%. It was the first time on the ballot for both Beltré and Mauer, while it was the sixth time on the ballot for Helton.

Billy Wagner finished fourth with 284 votes. In his 10th and final year on the ballot, Gary Sheffield finished fifth with 246 votes (63.9%).

The Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2024! pic.twitter.com/DGsssn7MR4 — MLB (@MLB) January 24, 2024

Storied Careers Heading to Baseball Hall of Fame

In his 21-year MLB career, Adrián Beltré played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers. Over his time in the big leagues, he hit 477 home runs and 1,707 RBIs. Beltré finished his career with 3,166 hits, which is the 18th most in the history of the sport. Additionally, he was a five-time All Star, five-time Gold Glove winner and four-time Silver Slugger recipient.

Beltré spoke on how honored he was to even be on the ballot in the first place.

Todd Helton played 17 seasons, all with the Colorado Rockies. In Helton’s career he accumulated 2,519 hits and 369 home runs. He also won three Gold Gloves and was a five-time All-Star over the course of his tenure in Colorado. Helton wrapped up his career in 2013.

5x ALL-STAR AND 4x SILVER SLUGGER TODD HELTON PUNCHES HIS TICKET TO COOPERSTOWN 🙌 pic.twitter.com/OcSvThy1W4 — ESPN (@espn) January 23, 2024

Joe Mauer played for the Twins for the entirety of his 15-season career, long serving as the face of the franchise in Minnesota. Mauer was the 2009 American League MVP. He retired with a .306 career batting average, 2,123 hits and 143 homeruns. Mauer won batting titles in 2006, 2008 and 2009 and is the only catcher to win that category in three separate seasons.

MINNESOTA ➡️ HOF 👏 The 2009 AL MVP and 6x All-Star catcher is officially headed to Cooperstown 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Kd5FCVVSDH — ESPN (@espn) January 23, 2024

Jim Leyland served as a manager for 22 seasons. His career record was 1,769 wins and 1,724 losses. He managed the Pirates, Marlins, Rockies and Tigers, although he spent the majority of his managerial career with the Pirates and Tigers. Leyland only led his team to the postseason eight times, but made the most of it, winning three pennants as well as the 1997 World Series, the latter of which coming in one of his two seasons with the Marlins.

Beltré, Helton, Mauer and Leyland will officially be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum on July 21st.