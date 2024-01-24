Milwaukee Bucks Fire Head Coach Adrian Griffin

Share Facebook

After just 43 games, the Milwaukee Bucks have fired first-year head coach Adrian Griffin.

The Bucks hold a 30-13 record and sit in 2nd in the Eastern Conference. The shocking news was announced midday on Tuesday, according to ESPN.

BREAKING: The Milwaukee Bucks dismissed coach Adrian Griffin, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/UK1MGlKyrY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2024

League Reaction

Trailing the Celtics by just 3.5 games for first place in the Eastern Conference, the news of a coaching shakeup came as a shock to many around the NBA. The Bucks hired Adrian Griffin in June to replace Mike Budenholzer. However, just six months later, he finds himself on the way out of Milwaukee.

Bucks under Adrian Griffin: — 30-13 record

— 2nd in East

— 1st in Offense

— 2nd in PPG

— 5th in 3PM

— 3rd in FG% And they fired him👀 pic.twitter.com/qUsjvtN4KM — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) January 23, 2024

Former NBA star Magic Johnson posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) in support of Griffin.

I think the Bucks firing former Head Coach Adrian Griffin was a big mistake. It’s not his fault the Bucks traded their best on-ball defender, Jrue Holiday. They are not a good defensive team and are all-around too slow. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 24, 2024

Steve Kerr, a nine-time NBA champion over his playing and coaching career, also spoke to the media on how cut-throat the NBA can be.

Steve Kerr on Adrian Griffin's firing and job security in the NBA: pic.twitter.com/lApkSdexIp — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) January 24, 2024

Wojnarowski Discusses the Coaching Change

Adrian Wojnarowski, a well-respected ESPN reporter who broke the news, spoke on how the Bucks came to their decision.

Wojnarowski also spoke on the unique situation that led to Griffin’s termination.

With a superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Wojnarowski explains the need to win now.

Who’s Next in Milwaukee?

Milwaukee’s coaching search began early Tuesday and appeared to wrap up before the day’s end. Because of the mid-season change, the Bucks front office was working fast to get a new face in, and Doc Rivers seems to be that guy. Multiple outlets have reported that the Bucks have hired Rivers, but it is yet to be confirmed.

NBA veteran Doc Rivers has accepted an offer from the Milwaukee Bucks to be the team’s next coach, a source with knowledge of the conversations told CNN: https://t.co/HQIOluRDWy pic.twitter.com/5TaKs65mOK — CNN Sports (@cnnsport) January 24, 2024

Wojnarowski spoke on how quick the search would likely be.

Expectations Moving Forward

Bringing in a veteran head coach like Rivers shows the expectation Milwaukee’s front office has for the team. With a championship ring already under his belt, Rivers brings that winning pedigree Milwaukee is looking for.

With a superstar as talented as Giannis Antetokounmpo and a newly acquired star in Damien Lillard, the Bucks are looking to take advantage of their championship window. Whether it does end up being Doc Rivers or a different hire, it is safe to say the Bucks are all-in this year.