Milwaukee Bucks Fire Head Coach Adrian Griffin

Dylan Olive January 24, 2024

After just 43 games, the Milwaukee Bucks have fired first-year head coach Adrian Griffin.

The Bucks hold a 30-13 record and sit in 2nd in the Eastern Conference. The shocking news was announced midday on Tuesday, according to ESPN.

League Reaction

Trailing the Celtics by just 3.5 games for first place in the Eastern Conference, the news of a coaching shakeup came as a shock to many around the NBA. The Bucks hired Adrian Griffin in June to replace Mike Budenholzer. However, just six months later, he finds himself on the way out of Milwaukee.

Former NBA star Magic Johnson posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) in support of Griffin.

Steve Kerr, a nine-time NBA champion over his playing and coaching career, also spoke to the media on how cut-throat the NBA can be.

Wojnarowski Discusses the Coaching Change

Adrian Wojnarowski, a well-respected ESPN reporter who broke the news, spoke on how the Bucks came to their decision.

Wojnarowski also spoke on the unique situation that led to Griffin’s termination.

With a superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Wojnarowski explains the need to win now.

Who’s Next in Milwaukee?

Milwaukee’s coaching search began early Tuesday and appeared to wrap up before the day’s end. Because of the mid-season change, the Bucks front office was working fast to get a new face in, and Doc Rivers seems to be that guy. Multiple outlets have reported that the Bucks have hired Rivers, but it is yet to be confirmed.

Wojnarowski spoke on how quick the search would likely be.

 

Expectations Moving Forward

Bringing in a veteran head coach like Rivers shows the expectation Milwaukee’s front office has for the team. With a championship ring already under his belt, Rivers brings that winning pedigree Milwaukee is looking for.

With a superstar as talented as Giannis Antetokounmpo and a newly acquired star in Damien Lillard, the Bucks are looking to take advantage of their championship window. Whether it does end up being Doc Rivers or a different hire, it is safe to say the Bucks are all-in this year.

