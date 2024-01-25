Florida Women’s Basketball Hit the Road to Face Ole Miss

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators (10-7) will face the Ole Miss Rebels (13-5) on the road Thursday.

The Gators are 1-4 since conference play has started. In their last game, they lost 89-77 at home to the Mississippi State Bulldogs. On the other hand, the Rebels are 3-2 in conference play and are coming off of a 69-59 road win over the Georgia Bulldogs.

Scoring off the Bench

Gators Guard Leilani Correa has put on a show in each of her last two games. Correa scored 30 against Georgia and 31 against Mississippi State coming off the bench in each game. She made four threes in each game and only missed one free throw. She also had six steals and one block during that span.

In the Gators loss against Mississippi State, Aliyah Matharu also came off of the bench with double digit points scoring 16 while Alberte Rimdal had 12.

Correa and the rest of the Gators will have their work cut out for them as Ole Miss is 25th in points per game allowed only giving up 55.6. The Rebels had five steals and three blocks in the game against Georgia.

The Rebels also had three players in double digits in their last game. Kennedy Todd-Williams lead the way with 22, followed by Snudda Collins with 17 and Marquesha Davis with 11.

Team Play

Against the Bulldogs, four Gators had five or more rebounds with Jeriah Warren leading the way with seven. The Gators had 30 total rebounds, 10 of which were offensive.

A big factor that will play into this game is control. The Gators had eight steals which was lead by Warren who had four, and average 9.9 SPG. The Rebels had five steals and three blocks against Georgia. Rita Igbokwe lead the team in both stats with two each. The team averages 7.7 SPG and 6.4 BPG.

Ole Miss will look to its defense for the win, meanwhile Florida may look to Correa for another big night.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion in Oxford, Mississippi.