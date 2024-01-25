Harbaugh
Jim Harbaugh is NFL-bound after leading Michigan to three straight Big Ten titles and the 2023 national championship. © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jim Harbaugh Leaves Michigan, Takes Job with the Chargers

Nate Bilgoray January 25, 2024

Just weeks after leading Michigan football to its first College Football Playoff National Championship, Jim Harbaugh returns to the NFL as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

An Uncertain Future

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines had the dream season – undefeated at 15-0 with a national championship. Harbaugh accomplished what he went to Michigan to do, bringing the program their first national championship in 26 years.

Amid the paradise that that was the Michigan season, Harbaugh was the spearhead of two NCAA investigations. Michigan allegedly violated recruitment guidelines during the COVID-19 dead period, and, still allegedly, ran a sign stealing operation captained by Connor Stalions.

Harbaugh heading to the Chargers leaves the Wolverines future uncertain. In this era of the transfer portal, when a coach as great as Harbaugh leaves, so do his players. An ongoing investigation and the absence of a head coach leaves Michigan football in the gray area, for the first time in a long time.

Adam Schefter broke the news officially on SportsCenter –

Back to his Roots

Harbaugh finished his NFL career as a Charger, playing for the team in 1999 and 2000. Harbaugh now returns to his final NFL squad to take the reins of the ever-underperforming Chargers.

The Los Angeles Chargers consistently harbor some of the most talented players in the NFL. A multitude of injuries scattered throughout the team’s best players plague the Chargers chances at success.

Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams – these three men alone should be enough to shoulder an offense. It is a rarity to see these talented athletes all healthy, taking snaps together.

The Chargers failed to make it past the divisional round in the last decade, having not made an AFC championship appearance since they lost to the New England Patriots in 2007.

Success to Come

Jim Harbaugh is a winner, and he proved that at Michigan. The Wolverines were 40-3 in Harbaugh’s final three seasons leading the team, capping that off with a college football national championship.

The Los Angeles chargers have the talent, but the ability to win has evaded this team. The Chargers sit at 24-27 in the three most recent NFL seasons – a stark contrast from Harbaugh’s near perfection in his closing years at Michigan.

Harbaugh looks to turn the Chargers woes into wins. He attempts to carry his success from Michigan with him over to the Los Angeles Chargers.

About Nate Bilgoray

Nate Bilgoray is a freshman at the University of Florida studying sports journalism. Nate is from New York and is an avid fan of the Yankees, Giants and Knicks. He loves mixed martial arts and would love to do play-by-play for the UFC one day. Nate is the Public Address Announcer for the Florida Gators men's and women's tennis teams.

