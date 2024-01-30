Gators Men’s Golf Takes on Sea Best Invitational

Share Facebook

The reigning NCAA Division I men’s golf champion Florida Gators continued their spring schedule Monday at the Sea Best invitational in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The Gators have won the tournament six total times and are coming off back-to-back wins in the previous two seasons.

Scores for Gators

After day one, the Gators sit at first place in the tournament with a score of 156. They sit seven shots lower than No. 2 North Florida. Junior Ian Gilligan leads all players in the tournament sitting at three under par, while senior Tyler Wilkes is tied for second at one under par. Freshman Jack Turner, in just his third career event, rounds out Gators players in the top 10, tied for No. 8 at one over par on the day.

Parker Bell, was the third Gator to go under-par in a round, shooting a 69 second round. He finished the day tied for No. 11.

Round 2 ✅ Gators shoot a second round of -4 and have a seven shot lead heading into the final round tomorrow 👏#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/y59ChF16s3 — Gators Golf (@GatorsGolf) January 29, 2024

New Faces Impressing for Gators

Long Beach State transfer Ian Gilligan has looked to be a great addition for the already solid Florida squad. After 36 holes, he sits at 3-under with a score of 137.

Gilligan had to bounce back from a triple bogey on his fifth hole in the opening round to finish with an even-par 70, then had a strong second hole to go 3-under, shooting a 67. If he can hold on this will be his fifth collegiate win, and first as a Gator.

Freshman Jack Turner also looks to be an impressive addition. The Orlando native out of Montverde Academy put together rounds of 71 and 70.

Closing Out

The Gators will look to hold on to their tournament lead and complete the three-peat Tuesday in the final 18-holes. Sitting at +2, they will be paired with second place North Florida(+9) and third place Louisville(+14). They will tee off at 9:12 a.m.