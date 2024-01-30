Magic Come Up Short Against Mavericks in a Thriller

Share Facebook

The Orlando Magic fall, yet again, in a close 131-129 game against the Dallas Mavericks. The Magic were on the road as they faced, a now, 26-21 Mavericks team at the American Airlines Arena.

The Magic are 24-23 in the season as the team comes off a 113-98 win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Game Action

Paulo Banchero led the way for the Magic with 36 points, nine rebounds and seven assists on the night. Banchero’s performance against the Mavs granted him his eighth game with 30+ points on the season.

The Magic came onto the court strong, as they led the Mavs 35-26 in the first quarter. During the second quarter, Orlando led as much as 16 points after Banchero made a jump shot with one minute. At halftime, the Magic held onto the lead with 77-61 over the Mavs thanks to Banchero and rookie Anthony Black’s 20 points off the bench. Black returned to Dallas for the first time after Orlando picked him up at the 2023 NBA draft as the No.6 overall pick.

back 2 back threes for the rook @AnthonyBlack24_ pic.twitter.com/tJPyq9HNTp — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 30, 2024

Franz Wagner assisted the Magic with 21 points, 11 of those solely being scored in the fourth quarter. Nine of those came from three 24+ feet three-pointers.

For the Mavs, it was all eyes on Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr.. Doncic led the Mavs with a team-high of 45 points and 15 assists. Hardaway Jr., trailed right behind adding 36 points.

Doncic made history at Monday night’s game as he claimed the sixth time a player recorded 45+ points and 15+ assists in the NBA. This is the second time Doncic achieves this feat this season. On Dec. 25, he put up 50 points and 15 assists against the Phoenix Suns.

Luka Doncic over the last 9 games: 45 PTS, 9 REB, 15 AST

28 PTS, 10 REB, 17 AST

73 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST

34 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST

33 PTS, 18 REB, 13 AST

33 PTS, 13 REB, 10 AST

31 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST

34 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST

41 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST Crazy numbers. pic.twitter.com/SyUeyVjtaf — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 30, 2024

The Mavs caught up to the Magic as they went on a 31-9 run, eventually catching a 96-89 lead in the fourth quarter.

Next Up for Magic

The Magic continue on the road as they travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs Thursday at 8 p.m.