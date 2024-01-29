49ers Rally in Second Half to Beat Lions in NFC Championship Game

Share Facebook

Twitter

The San Francisco 49ers are on their way to Super Bowl LVIII after coming from behind to defeat the Detroit Lions 34-31 in the NFC Championship Game.

After trailing 24-7 at halftime, the 49ers flipped the script in the second half, scoring 27 unanswered to secure their trip to Las Vegas.

Lions Dominate First Half

The Lions got the ball to start the NFC Championship Game, and quickly took advantage of it. They went 75 yards in just four plays, with the drive capped off by a 42-yard touchdown run from wide receiver Jameson Williams. After a 49ers’ missed field goal on the ensuing drive, Jared Goff and the offense marched right down the field again. It was running back David Montgomery who found the endzone this time, giving the Lions an early 14-0 lead.

The Niners responded with a touchdown drive of their own, but were outscored 10-0 to end the second quarter, giving Detroit a three-possession lead at the break.

With an opponent that was widely regarded as one of the best in the league this season, Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell knew the 49ers would not go down without a fight.

San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan delivered a similar message in the home locker room.

Niners Flip the Script in NFC Championship Game

The Lions controlled the first half, moving the ball at will against the vaunted 49ers defense and keeping Brock Purdy and the offense in check.

The second half was quite the opposite.

After scoring a field goal on the opening drive of the half, the 49ers flipped all the momentum in the following possessions. Dan Campbell and the Lions went for it on fourth down at the San Francisco 28-yard line but were stopped. The Niners scored quickly, thanks in-part to a 51-yard circus catch from wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs fumbled on the first play of the ensuing drive, giving the 49ers the ball just outside the redzone. Christian McCaffrey punched it in a few plays later to tie the game at 24.

Purdy and the offense got the ball back again after a Detroit three-and-out. 49ers rookie kicker Jake Moody gave his team the lead with a 33-yard field goal with 9:42 to play.

The Lions found themselves trailing for the first time all game but did not blink. They drove down to the San Francisco 30-yard line, where they faced another fourth-down decision. Dan Campbell passed on a 47-yard game-tying field goal attempt and went for it again.

Once again, they did not convert. The 49ers took the opportunity to drive the dagger into the Lions. Purdy marched the offense down the field on a 70-yard touchdown drive that milked the clock down to just 3:02.

After allowing 27 unanswered, it was too late for the Lions. A touchdown and failed onside kick ended Detroit’s Super Bowl hopes, just three points short.

Dan Campbell’s aggressive decisions have come under question all year, especially in the biggest moment of the season. Following the game, an emotional Campbell defended his decisions.

Super Bowl LVIII

While the Lions’ season ended in heartbreak, the 49ers will play for the Lombardi Trophy in a couple weeks. Tight end George Kittle spoke on how the past two games can help them prepare for the Super Bowl.

The 49ers will play the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. The game will take place in Las Vegas on February 11, with kickoff set for 6:30.