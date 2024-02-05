C.J. Stroud Looking to Build Off of Strong Rookie Season

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud had an impressive rookie season that featured him breaking multiple NFL records, but he’s already looking to next year. While at the Pro Bowl on Sunday, Stroud discussed this past season and the future of the Texans.

A Historic Rookie Year

After being selected with the second pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the expectations were high for the Ohio State product, but he over-achieved by almost every standard.

Stroud got off to a quick start, breaking the NFL record for most consecutive passes without an interception to start a career with 191. From there, Stroud continued to improve. His most impressive performance came in week nine against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Against the Bucs, he threw for 470 yards and five touchdowns, both of which broke NFL rookie records for a single game.

After getting sidelined for two weeks with a concussion, Stroud was able to guide the Texans into the playoffs. He spoke at the Pro Bowl about how he overcame the injury.

The Browns lost to the Texans 45-14 in the Wild Card round, where Stroud became the youngest quarterback in NFL history to win a playoff game. He passed for three touchdowns and had a nearly-perfect passer rating of 157.2.

Stroud’s season came to an end against the Ravens in the divisional round, as the Texans lost 34-10. He spoke about the great turnaround the Texans were able to accomplish, jumping from 3-13-1 to 10-7 over a one-year span.

Bright Future

Coming off of an impressive turnaround, Stroud and the Texans are looking to build on their success this season.

Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans spoke after the loss to the Ravens about what this past year meant to him and his expectations for his young squad.

“We know this [is] not a moral victory just being here…but this team accomplished a lot this year and I’m looking forward to the future.”

Stroud reiterated a similar message at the Pro Bowl about the ways this past year will help his team grow.

Stroud threw for 173 yards on 18 completions during the Pro Bowl.

Looking Forward

In a season with minimal expectations, the Texans were able to take control of the AFC South. They will return a young core of stars in Will Anderson Jr., Tank Dell and Stroud.

Many expect Houston to be back in the playoffs a year from now.