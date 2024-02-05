Russell Westbrook Eclipses 25,000 Career Points

Share Facebook

Russell Westbrook became the 25th player in NBA history to reach 25,000 career points on Friday. The 2017 MVP reached the milestone in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 136-125 win over the Detroit Pistons.

25k Point Club

Westbrook reached the feat late in the fourth quarter of Friday’s Clippers game.

After receiving an outlet pass, Westbrook forced the ball down the court. Despite being surrounded by three Pistons defenders, the nine-time all-star maneuvered his way to the rim for a layup.

25K career points for Russell Westbrook 👏 pic.twitter.com/SLxvgY9ePm — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 3, 2024

Following the basket, Westbrook intentionally fouled Pistons guard Cade Cunningham so he could return to the bench and be embraced by his teammates and by the Clippers staff.

“I’m so grateful to be on this team,” Westbrook said in his postgame press conference.

Russell Westbrook’s Resume

In addition to Westbrook, Clippers guard James Harden also eclipsed 25,000 points earlier this season. The duo becomes just the third pair of teammates to each have over 25,000 points, joining LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce with the Brooklyn Nets.

Only four active NBA players have surpassed 25,000 points: Westbrook (25,005), Harden (25,425), James (39,771), and Kevin Durant (28,109).

First teammates to hit 25K in the same season 🪣 pic.twitter.com/mQX6YuqmL0 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 3, 2024

During his 2016-17 MVP campaign, Westbrook joined Oscar Robertson as the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double. The Los Angeles native is the only player to average a triple-double multiple times (2017, 2018, 2019, 2021).

Westbrook is the also the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles with 198.

Reactions From Around the League

The NBA 75th anniversary team guard also became just the second player in league history with 25,000 points, 8,000 rebounds, and 8,000 assists, joining former teammate LeBron James. Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue praised Westbrook following the achievement.

“It’s a blessing,” said Westbrook. “I don’t take any game for granted, any night for granted. I’m grateful to play the game of basketball.”

The UCLA product is averaging 11.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists during his 16th season in the league.