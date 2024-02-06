Goodell Talks Swift and 49ers concerns ahead of Super Bowl

Share Facebook

Roger Goodell has navigated a labyrinth of conspiracies and concerns, and it’s only the beginning of Super Bowl week. During a press conference Monday, he addressed the worries about the 49ers’ practice field, praised Taylor Swift and shot down theories about a rigged season.

Super Bowl Concerns

While Goodell said Vegas has embraced the challenge of putting on a Super Bowl, complaints have begun to filter in.

The practice field is too soft, according to the 49ers. The NFL installed grass over the turf field that normally covers the Raider’s field to prepare for the Super Bowl. While Goodell admitted that it was softer than the team was used to, he expressed confidence about the surface quality.

For fans concerned about officiating, Goodell said he believed in the referees, but he also said to remember that they are human.

The Taylor Swift Effect

Even though some pundits and fans have vocalized their anger at Swift for attending games, Goodell says to breathe (Taylor’s Version).

Swift has created a new market for the NFL: young girls. Her relationship with Travis Kelce has driven girls to watch games, waiting for her to appear on their screens. The hope is that they continue, regardless of Swift’s relationship status. So, call it what you want, but the NFL is taking Swift’s new love for the sport in stride.

As for the Super Bowl conspiracies concerning Swift and NFL script writers, Goodell said it was “nonsense.”