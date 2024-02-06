Heat Take On Magic in Sunshine State Rivalry

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Miami Heat and Orlando Magic go head-to-head in the sunshine state rivalry Tuesday night.

Final in-state battle, this time at our place 🏠 pic.twitter.com/7x0muV7yMI — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 6, 2024

Records, Standings and Stats

Taking a look at how the Eastern Conference stacks up thus far through 50 games for both the Heat and Magic — Orlando has formulated a .540 wining percentage to with with a 27-23 record, placing them seventh. As for Miami, the team looming right behind the Magic; eighth, with a .520 winning percentage and a 26-24 record.

There have been notable accolades obtained this season for each team in regard to the season leader board. Orlando has done exceptionally well in steals per game recording 8.2. Meanwhile, Miami has looked stellar at the free throw line shooting an impressive 82.3%.

Orlando’s Young Talent

Magic forward Paolo Banchero has been one of the bright spots on the court this season for the Magic, and it should come as no surprise. Banchero, 21, was the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, and that paid big dividends for the Magic. The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year was most recently was selected to participate in the Panini Rising Stars Challenge, which will take place in Indianapolis on Feb. 16 to go with an all-star appearance.

Making his 1st #NBAAllStar appearance… Paolo Banchero of the @OrlandoMagic. Drafted as the 1st pick in 2022 out of Duke, @Pp_doesit is averaging 23.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG and 5.0 APG for the Magic this season. pic.twitter.com/YQJVfcUaQa — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 2, 2024

On top of the staggering results on the court, Banchero evidently has been Orlando’s best player this season. Furthermore, with the team’s current placement in the East, the Magic are in the playoff mix. The Magic are seeking to make a run to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, when the NBA initiated the bubble.

Hanging in There

Miami has had an up-and-down season, to say the least, between the injury woes, hovering around .500 and now recent acquisition Terry Rozier being in a slump. While the Heat are hanging by a thread in the East, the tides must begin to turn for the better before it’s too late. For a team in eighth place, they can easily be on the outside looking in.

Tipoff

The matchup for Tuesday night’s game between Miami and Orlando will be the last in-state battle between the two. The teams have split the season series, but will look to clinch a 2/3 series victory. Tipoff commences at 7:30 at the Kaseya Center.