Mahomes on his preparation for the Super Bowl

A Mahomes Dynasty

Patrick Mahomes. You either love him or you hate him, but you can’t deny his talent.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking to win their third Super Bowl ring in five years. In a season that looked like another team may come out of the AFC, the Chiefs overcame their regular season struggles and still prevailed. Since Mahomes became the starter in 2018, the Chiefs have played in four Super Bowls and won two.

In big time playoff games Mahomes shows up. This season alone, Mahomes threw a career high 27:14 touchdown to interception ratio. Mahomes has increased his passing accuracy in postseason. Mahomes and the Chiefs are 14-3 in the playoffs.

Job’s Not Done

Mahomes said how he was proud of his teammates and everything they’ve accomplished this season, but they still have one more game to play. “You don’t take it for granted,” Mahomes said after the win against the Ravens, according to ESPN’s Adam Teicher. Every team’s goal at the start of the season is to win a ring, you aren’t satisfied with just getting to the game.

Mahomes on Purdy

Mahomes vs. Purdy. It is what all the experts are talking about. If you want to win the Super Bowl, your quarterback needs to perform.

Mahomes is quickly being recognized as a hall of fame quarterback. He has multiple rings to back up his impressive play. Purdy’s nickname is “Mr. Irrelevant” and is playing in his first Super Bowl. They are polar opposites and will be playing against each other for the first time.

Mahomes recognized Purdy’s ability to win games. Although these two have never played head-to-head, he said how he has watched him since his Iowa State days. Mahomes said he is able to make the “flashy” plays and he wins games. The Chiefs defense will need to contain Purdy and slow down Christian McCaffrey in order to have a chance against this all-star roster.