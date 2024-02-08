Hawthorne Girl’s Basketball Set for District Championship

Share Facebook

Twitter

Hawthorne girl’s varsity basketball is a game away from being crowned the back-to-back 1A District 6 champions.

Right Girls, Right Time

The Hawthorne Hornets and the Newberry Lady Panthers interlock in battle for the district championship title Saturday.

After starting their season just 3-3, the Hornets found their stinger. Hawthorne won 14 straight games having not dropped one since December 21st. The Hornets lost that game to Bradford, which they have since avenged beating Bradford on January 15th.

The Hornets, as a unit, are firing on all cylinders

Hawthorne is a seasoned team riddled with experience top to bottom. Retaining all but one of last years squad members, the Hornets began the year with an elevated chemistry and togetherness that has continued to grow with the season.

Simply put, Hawthorne got hot and hasn’t slowed down.

Head Coach Cornelius Ingram joined Sport Scene with Steve Russell on Tuesday to discuss the state of his team.

It’s Winning Time

When Hawthorne steps onto the basketball court they drown their opponents in undeniable pressure.

Hawthorne is coming off not just a win, but an evisceration of the Bell Bulldogs. The Hornets beat Bell 78-16 on Wednesday. That translates to a 62 point margin.

The Hornets treat the domination of women’s high school basketball teams like infinity stones. They just keep on collecting them.

A 62 point win over Bell, a 34 point win versus Chiefland, a 13 point win against P.K. Yonge and a 43 point win over Trenton. The Hawthorne Hornets Varsity women’s basketball team holds a 38 point win margin over their last 4 opponents.

The Hornets are playing at a level of basketball, currently, that separates them from the entirety of 1A District 6.

Hardware Incoming?

The Hawthorne Hornets look ahead to Saturday when they take on Newberry in the women’s 1A District 6 championship.

The Hornets aim to claim the status of double-champ when they defend their reigning district title from last season against the Panthers.