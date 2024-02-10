Florida Upsets No. 12 Auburn at Home

Share Facebook

Florida took control of Saturday’s game against No. 12 Auburn from the jump to run away for the 81-65 win at the sold-out O’Connell Center, the Gators’ 15th consecutive home win against the Tigers.

It is also the Gators’ second win against a top-15 opponent in 10 days and their second Quadrant 1 victory, which will shape the trajectory of how the remainder of the season plays out. UF has now won five of its last six games.

Aggressive Start

Florida (16-7, 6-4 SEC) started off aggressive, with junior guard Walter Clayton Jr.’s 3-point jumper igniting a nine-point scoring run.

Walt startin' us off with a triple 🔥#GoGators pic.twitter.com/mnGI4pctvz — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 10, 2024

After the second 3-pointer of the game made by Riley Kugel, Florida secured a 10-point lead early on in the first half (16-6).

Securing the Win

The Gators only had four turnovers in the half and performed one of their best games defensively this season. This helped move the Gators to the comfortable lead of 42-26 at the half.

Florida has struggled to maintain leads going into the second half, but this was not the case against Auburn (19-5, 8-3).

Coach Todd Golden said the Gators did a good job of “not being satisfied at 16,” meaning the team was able to build on the lead they created in the first half.

Florida kept the fire burning, taking a 29-point lead in the second half with just over 10 minutes left of play.

How it Happened

Kugel, Clayton Jr., and Zyon Pullin were all in the double-digit scoring. Kugel put up a game-high 22 points – making seven of his 16 attempted field goals and 5 for 5 free throws. Clayton Jr. put up 20 points and Pullin had 19.

from micah pic.twitter.com/EpnCkn34o7 — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 10, 2024

Sophomore center Micah Handlogten also had nine rebounds, helping Florida secure the win and slow Auburn’s offensive efforts.

Next Up

The Gatos will remain at home Tuesday to host the LSU Tigers (12-11, 4-6) at 8 p.m. with the SEC Network, Gainesville ESPN 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF providing coverage.