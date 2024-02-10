Oak Hall Defeats Redeemer Christian to Win District Championship

Share Facebook

The top seed Oak Hall Eagles trumped the Ocala Redeemer Christian Lions for the fourth time this season Saturday to win the 2A-District 4 boys basketball championship 50-36.

Starting in a Hole

After the tip-off was won by the visiting Lions they scored the first points of the game with two free throws. In the remaining 5:39 of the first quarter third seed Redeemer Christian (14-13) scored four more baskets for eight points. Holding the Eagles to zero points in the first quarter, the Lions began the game with a 10-0 lead.

Closing the Gap

The Eagles’ first points came in the second quarter. While Redeemer Christian added eight points in the quarter, Oak Hall (17-5) came surging back with 15 of its own. Three 3-point shots paired with three layups brought Oak Hall within three (18-15) of the Lions at the half.

Turning the Tide

The Eagles came out of halftime hungry to take the lead. With 3:41 remaining in the third quarter, Oak Hall senior Harrison Beach scored a layup that gave the Eagles their first lead at 21-20. Not to be outdone by his brother, senior Jackson Beach scored a layup as time expired in the third quarter.

2A District 4 Champions

As the fourth quarter began the Eagles held a 30-26 lead. With nearly five minutes in the game Redeemer Christian fought for the win, down 32-28.

However, the Lions’ efforts were squandered as Jackson Beach scored a layup followed by a 3-point shot to increase the Eagles’ lead to 9.

In the final 4:20, Oak Hall allowed only eight points and scored 13.

After losing in the district championship to the Lions last season, Oak Hall got its revenge.

Oak Hall awaits the regional pairings Sunday by the FHSAA.

