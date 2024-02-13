Florida Gators infielder Skylar Wallace (17) gets a fist bump from Head Coach Tim Walton after she hit a home run in the bottom of the fourth to go ahead of the Seminoles 4-3. The Florida women’s softball team hosted FSU at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The Seminoles defeated the Gators 8-7. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] Flgai 050523 Fsu Uf Softball

Coach Walton Talks Gators Softball, Previews Jacksonville University

Liana Handler February 13, 2024 Feature Sports News, Gators Softball, Softball 10 Views

In five games, the Gators softball team achieved new records and trampled their opponents. As they travel to Jacksonville for a two-game series, the team looks to continue a winning streak that started in 2006. Florida Head Coach Tim Walton joined SportScene with Steve Russell to preview the series and provide insight on the team.

Gators Starting Strong

Olivia Miller threw a perfect game on Sunday. In a 16-0 blowout, she pitched five perfect innings, becoming the first freshman in the University of Florida’s history to earn that achievement.

Walton said the defensive plays helped Miller succeed.

Though the Gator softball team started their season strong, they dropped one game against Michigan in a 10-inning game. In total the team has scored an average of 8.4 runs per game. Skylar Wallace, the redshirt senior with a love for homers, has hit two out of the park. Ariel Kowalewski, Ava Brown, Korbe Otis, Reagan Walsh and Baylee Goddard each have one home run on the season.

However, Walton said the offensive has room to improve.

 

Approaching the Game

The Gators played small ball during the weekend, and it seems likely to continue.  Junior Kendra Falby leads the team with seven RBIs, with Wallace following in a close second.

Currently, the softball team has a 24-game win streak over Jacksonville. They lost once to the team in 2005. They’ve driven in 186 runs with an average of 6.89 runs per game. In other words, games against Jacksonville end in a Gators win, and it isn’t close.

The first game will be played in Jacksonville Tuesday night. Then, the Gators return home for their 2024 season home opener Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

