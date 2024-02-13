Newberry Panthers Girl’s Basketball Prepares For Regionals

Share Facebook

The Newberry Panthers girl’s basketball team is set to kickoff the 2024 regionals after coming up short of the district title.

Coach Hughes

The Panthers have had ample success this season partly due to the help of head coach Dameon Hughes. While the team collectively was content with finishing the season the way they did, and working effectively throughout the whole season, coach Hughes touched upon missing out on the ultimate goal of a district championship.

Coach Hughes made it vividly clear that his team will enter play with a clear mindset and fresh record. Despite all the work that was put into the regular season, the Panthers will start off the regionals at 0-0. Coach Hughes wants his team to come in fully prepared and look in the present, not the past. Ultimately, the team will either advance or, if they fall short, go home.

Team Improvement

Albeit the Panthers not winning the district championship, coach Hughes made mention of his team’s improvement from the start of the year to now. One of the most important factors for Hughes was the leadership.

On the contrary, the Panthers had a plethora of seniors last season, but a good chunk of them departed. This season, the team currently has three seniors and a much younger core. The three seniors have the experience and drive to carry the team as far as possible. Given the team’s current position, the group has established chemistry all around the court, from defense all the way to shooting.

Reflecting On 2023 Regionals

Last season, the Panthers had great utter confidence in the road to regionals. After an impressive 2023 campaign, going 21-5 in regular season, the Panthers still managed to fall short of the district title. Their playoff run was highlighted by demolishing Bell High School 73-19, but they were eventually knocked off by the Hawthorne Hornets, 64-48.

As for this year, the team will seek for better fortune and look to make some noise in route to regionals.