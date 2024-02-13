Wembanyama Leads Spurs to 122-99 Victory Over Raptors with Triple-Double

Share Facebook

The (11-43) San Antonio Spurs ended a seven-game losing streak on Monday against the (19-35) Toronto Raptors by a score of 122-99. Victor Wembanyama was instrumental to his team’s success after earning a triple-double with 27 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks.

Wembanyama Shines

Wemby opened up the scoring after blocking Jakob Poeltl‘s layup. Then, he jogged up the court and drained a wide-open three at the top of the key.

San Antonio was up by 10 before Toronto finally scored its first points. The Raptors then went on a 10-0 run to tie the game.

It was close at the end of the first quarter, but the Spurs flipped a switch in the second. They went into halftime with a 17-point lead. Devin Vassell scored 13 points while Wembanyama scored 10 combining for 23 points. The Raptors scored just 22.

After heading out of the locker room down 67-50, Toronto scored seven straight points. San Antonio instantly responded, and the Raptors never got close.

Domination for Wembanyama

Monday’s triple-double was Wemby’s second of his NBA career. It was also the first 10-block triple double since Clint Capella did it in January 2021 against the Timberwolves.

His passing was also exquisite. He ended the game with five assists, almost all of them being flashy passes. He even finished off a beautiful behind the back play by Vassell with a dunk. The No. 1 draft pick couldn’t help but be in shock after receiving the incredible dime.

Gregg Popovich had nothing but praise for his rookie center. This is what he said after the game:

San Antonio has not been good this season. Wemby was happy with the win but understands there is work to be done. This is what he said.

Up Next

The Spurs play at the (31-23) Dallas Mavericks in a Texas matchup on Wednesday. The Mavs are currently in eighth place in the Western Conference fighting for an automatic playoff spot while San Antonio are dead last.

Toronto stays home and face (30-25) Indiana on Wednesday. While the Pacers are fighting for an automatic playoff sport, the Raptors are fighting for a play-in place.

San Antonio and Toronto split the series 1-1.