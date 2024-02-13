Gators Sprint To Victory In McFerrin-12 Degree Meet

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gators sprinted home to victory during the Mcferrin-12 Degree with an impressive nine first-place winners.

Gators take home 9⃣ first place finishes☝️ Read more about the Gators 2024 opener ⬇️ 📰 https://t.co/5ss0veZRwA#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/KunxREApNs — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) January 14, 2024

Road-Trip Success

The Gators made their way into College Station, which included 56 athletes who were involved in 24 events. The Gators had ample success interchangeably between each event and ultimately collected nine first-place winners. Florida was propelled to victory courtesy of Jevaughn Powell, Ashton Schwartzman, Wanya McCoy, Reheem Hayles, Robert Gregory, Jasmine Montgomery, Parvej Khan, Jess Edwards, Grace Stark, Malcolm Clemons and Claire Bryant (2x).

Looking back to last year’s track meet, Florida placed third at the NCAA Indoor Championship. However, given Florida’s utter dominance at the McFerrin-12 Degree, placing nine first-place winners is adequate.

High Jump

Bryant, a senior, kicked off the day with the women’s high jump and finished four heights out of six attempts. Subsequently, this led to a final mark of 1.84m. After the completion of the high jump, this marked to become Bryant’s personal best, but ranks as the fourth best in Florida’s indoor competition.

Taking a deeper dive into the roster, Edwards was another star runner who set an indoor time of 1:28.55 and took home first place in the Women’s 600m.

Stark’s Strong Return

Stark, a 2022 NCAA Indoors Champion and ’22 SEC Indoors Champion, came back with vengeance during this indoor battle.

While Stark was only able to compete in two indoor events in 2023, she brought her presence back with an instant strike during this meet. The senior was able to propel herself to the finals with a 8.04. It did not take long for Stark to beat the 8.04 time. Once competing in the finals, Stark surpassed her previous 8.o4 to a 7.97. Despite being sidelined in ’23 for indoor meets, Stark evidently returned with a strong effort that translated into a first place title.

Winners

Florida put on a dominate performance during the duration of the McFerrin- 12 Degree, hence nine first-place winners marching on home. The Gators continue their recent string of success and are making notable headlines.