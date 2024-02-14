Florida Tramples Jacksonville In Softball Home Opener

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Jacksonville Dolphins softball team froze on a cold Valentine’s Day night in Gainesville.

After the Gators beat the Dolphins 10-0 in Jacksonville on Tuesday, Florida returned home for its first game at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium of the season. The Gators put up nine runs, ending the game with a mercy rule 9-1 in six innings Wednesday.

Rothrock’s Revenge

Pitching has been strong for the Gators (6-1) in the opening week, and Wednesday wasn’t any different. In the win against USF, Keagan Rothrock (2-1) had two earned runs, including one homer. Against Jacksonville (2-4), she was in control of the strike zone.

Rothrock said it was good to bounce back, starting the week strong.

The ball whizzed past Jacksonville’s batters. It smashed into the back of the catcher’s mitt. Though she gave up a run in the fifth, she was in a rhythm. Strikeout. Strikeout. Fly out to center.

While she stumbled at times, she never fell. Rothrock went six innings.

She struck out a season-high nine batters.

Room For Improvement

While Florida ended the game in six innings, it struggled slightly. The Gators left runners stranded on base in the third and fifth innings. Though the win was decisive, UF veteran coach Tim Walton said it is something the team can work on.

Walton also said the team should prioritize its approach to situational hitting.

Korbe Otis hit a two-run home run, while Skylar Wallace and Kate Kistler each hit triples and Jocelyn Erickson joined Wallace with three hits for the Gators at the plate.

Up Next

The Gators host the annual Bubly Invitational this weekend, starting with a 3 p.m. game Friday against Georgia Southern.