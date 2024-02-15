Heat Take Back-to-Back Wins into All-Star Break

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Miami Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers 109-104 on Wednesday despite missing six-time all-star Jimmy Butler.

The win marks the Heat’s second straight on the road against a current Eastern Conference playoff team. The Heat (30-25) enter the all-star break as the No. 7 seed in the conference, sitting a half game behind the Indiana Pacers (31-25).

Battled for that one. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aP9wq7lJL8 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 15, 2024

Bam and Herro Lead the Way

The Heat led the 76ers 107-104 with 28 seconds remaining in the game. They needed to score one more basket to make it a two-possession game and seal the win. Tyler Herro missed a jump shot, but Bam Adebayo secured his 13th rebound of the game and sunk two free throws to ice the game.

Bam pulled down a clutch board and sealed this win at the line. He's an #NBAAllStar for a reason. 💥 pic.twitter.com/i6wVNe5yKt — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 15, 2024

Herro and Adebayo both finished the night with 23 points. The team has relied on the duo for scoring all season, especially when missing Butler. Together, they average 41 points per game. Duncan Robinson also had a stellar performance, scoring 20 points and going 5-for-7 from the 3-point line.

The 76ers were without reigning MVP, Joel Embiid. First-time all-star Tyrese Maxey and newly acquired Buddy Hield led the 76ers in scoring, combining for 52 of the team’s 104 points.

Momentum into All-Star Break

Just over two weeks ago, the Heat lost their seventh straight game against the Phoenix Suns. Since then, the Heat have gone 6-2. The team’s only two losses were against championship contending teams, the Clippers and Celtics.

The Heat will enter the All-Star break playing the best they have all season. With Butler likely returning, the Heat will look to continue their hot streak and climb the conference standings. If the season ended today, the Heat would play the Orlando Magic (30-25) in the play-in tournament.

What’s Next?

The Heat do not play again until they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (33-22) on Friday, Feb. 23. Adebayo will represent the Heat in the 2024 NBA All-Star game on Sunday.